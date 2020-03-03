Ethics law depends on board members’ honesty

(CNS): The regulations accompanying the Standards in Public Life law, which finally came into effect on Sunday, have confirmed that people serving as directors on government boards and commissions have no need to reveal anything about their private finances unless they believe it may conflict with their role. Board members simply have to sign a form declaring that they have no conflicts of interest, and it is then a matter for the public or the commission to challenge that declaration.

However, politicians and senior civil servants are required to declare all of their earnings, assets, directorships and any other interests they have outside of their government jobs, as well as any significant debts or loans. But neither civil servants nor members of the Legislative Assembly will be required to reveal the value of those assets. It is not clear why neither the new law nor the regulations addressed this issue, which was seen as a weakness in the previous register of interests law.

There are obvious reasons why seeing the value of a major property asset might assist the Commission for Standards in Public Life (SCPL) in understanding the potential corruption of a public official or, in the case of someone carrying a substantial debt, their vulnerability to corruption.

The regulations to accompany the legislation were published Monday, and despite claims by the commission that they have not been weakened, it is clear that the regulations provide for an honour system for board directors with regard to their potential conflicts of interest.

According to government, the reason this legislation stalled for some five years was the concern of board members about the potential intrusion into their private finances. The premier has noted the difficulty government already has finding these volunteer board members and he was reluctant to allow this law to discourage directors from serving.

But while many members are complete volunteers and serve on challenging boards that offer no potential for conflict or personal enrichment, that is by no means the case across all boards. Some board members receive a significant stipend for serving and are paid for each meeting as well as travel costs.

Some of these boards also present possible business opportunities for board members, which also brings into question the fine line between a legitimated business deal and the potential for corruption.

And although there is no requirement for board members to tell the public about their true worth and their full assets, officials from the commission have said they hope members of the public will be additional watchdogs for the commission so that, as the new registers emerge, if board members have not been honest it will come to light.

The commission has made it very clear that it will be depending on genuine reports from the public. An official told CNS that, given the limited resources of the commission, it cannot be distracted by speculative gossip and there is provision in the law to sanction those making vexatious and spurious allegations.

The aim is to ensure that only people with genuine information report their concerns, and then they can be assured that the commission will be in a position to investigate. Genuine whistle-blowers are protected under the legislation

With the regulations now in place, the commission is beginning the task of collecting all of the new information from those who must fill in declaration forms. As well as board and commission members, all senior civil servants as well as elected officials will be required to submit their information over the coming weeks.

The commission confirmed Monday that they are now working to establish a fair deadline, and once the information is received it will compile and hold the registers.

Once it is compiled, the public will have direct access to the documents at the commission during office hours and will no longer need to make an appointment to view the registers, as was the case when the politicians’ declarations were held at the Legislative Assembly under the old law.

While it is likely to be some time before the registers are complete, the commission does now have the power to begin investigations into breaches of the law by public officials.

In its statement on the release of the regulations, the commission said it had played a part in shaping the rules to accompany the law and it was of the opinion that the law had not been weakened in any way by the regulations.

“The law ensures that conflicts of interest are properly addressed and contributes towards a sound infrastructure of good governance, therefore reducing the opportunity for corruption,” the commission stated. “The commencement of the law, amendment law and regulations will provide the commission with the power needed to meet its constitutional mandates to supervise the operation of registers and to investigate breaches of established standards in public life.”