Team returning from DR ‘very low risk’

(CNS): A local sports group travelling back to the Cayman Islands from the Dominican Republic has a very low risk of exposure to the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, the Public Health Department determined after consulting with the team about its itinerary during their visit to the country. There has been just one confirmed case of COVID-19 in the Dominican Republic, which involved a person with a travel history to an affected region, according to Medical Officer of Health Dr Samuel Williams-Rodriguez.

Although he said the concerns were “understandable”, the risk of the exposure for the team was determined to be very low. However, Dr Williams-Rodriguez noted that with more confirmed cases within the region and the US, the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) has upgraded the risk of coronavirus disease transmission from low to ‘moderate to high’.

He said the Public Health Department is monitoring the global and regional COVID-19 situation carefully and that so far there are no reported cases of the coronavirus in the Cayman Islands. The department is also continuing to review of relevant plans and make adjustments where necessary to protect the health and safety of the residents of the Cayman Islands.

“We remain steadfast and vigilant, and continue to work with all local and regional stakeholders to ensure our borders are protected, reduce the chance for any imported case and to implement our plans with the highest efficiency to mitigate the impact of any virus spreading,” Dr Williams-Rodriguez said.

Residents are being reminded to “be in the know” about COVID-19 when traveling abroad and to practice general infection control measures such as frequent hand cleansing with soap and water or an alcohol based hand sanitizer, covering nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing, avoiding close contact with people suffering from acute respiratory infections, and avoiding unprotected contact with farm or wild animals when travelling.