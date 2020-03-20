20 samples test negative for COVID-19

Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee

(CNS): Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee has said that 20 preliminary samples from patients tested locally for COVID-19 have all come back negative. While these test results have still to be verified by the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), they were welcomed by government officials. An additional 16 suspected cases have now been added to the local testing queue, which means Cayman is now waiting for 40 results.

Nineteen of these preliminary negative samples were taken from staff at Health City Cayman Islands (HCCI) who had worked with ‘patient zero’, the first person to test positive for the virus in Cayman who died at the weekend. One sample was from a patient at the HSA, who was one of the first to be tested locally.

There are now 24 samples that were taken yesterday plus 16 additional samples awaiting results.

Dr John Lee explained at a press briefing Tuesday that while the local testing system is solid, because the test for coronavirus is still new and normal public health protocols require that new tests are verified by a second lab, they are passing the samples on to CARPHA, which is expected to confirm those results within the next two days.

However, as more tests are conducted, not all of them will need to be verified and Cayman will soon have a much better idea of the current COVID-19 levels, Dr Lee said.

The negative results were welcomed by Premier Alden McLaughlin and Governor Martyn Roper, but both warned the community against celebrating, as it is still inevitable, given the global situation, that there will be people in the community who have the virus.

“We ought not to get overly excited until we get the confirmation from CARPHA,” McLaughlin warned.

But the goal still remains to contain it as much as possible and slow down the potential spread throughout the community.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Samuel Williams-Rodriguez said that Cayman is prepared for any sick patients who test positive. There is an isolation unit ready at the George Town hospital with seven ventilator beds and specialist staff, he said, noting that four more ventilators are expected to arrive on island in the coming days.

And in time, if Cayman faces growing numbers of very sick patients, there are around 20 more ventilators available at private healthcare facilities on the islands, including Health City, which is expected to reopen next month.

Following the briefing, HCCI confirmed the negative staff results in a press release and Clinical Director Dr Binoy Chattuparambil welcomed the results.

“These were the first samples sent for testing and were taken from those staff members who were in direct contact with the patient, and some of whom also exhibited flu-like symptoms,” he said.

The hospital quarantined and tested all staff members and their families who were considered to be at direct risk for exposure to the COVID-19 virus. The level of contact with the patient determined the risk level.

“As we await the remaining test results, we are secure in the knowledge that we at Health City have taken rigorous measures to contain any possible spread of the virus, and have also been advised, instructed and reassured by Public Health England officials in this effort that we are taking all of the necessary and correct steps,” Dr Chattuparambil added.

He urged members of the public to remain vigilant in protecting themselves from infection.

“Please rest assured that we are abiding by the highest standards of infection control and have also taken expert advice on the containment of COVID-19. I would like to continue to urge everyone to follow standard precautionary measures against contracting the virus, including regular hand-washing and practicing good respiratory hygiene,” he said.