Gov’t to shut down bars, restrict restaurants
(CNS): All bars are to be closed as government extends the ban on public gatherings. Restaurants are being restricted to take-out and delivery services, as efforts to contain and slow the potential spread of COVID-19 in the Cayman Islands continue. Speaking at today’s daily briefing, Premier Alden McLaughlin said this latest measure will take effect on Sunday night at 11:59pm and will last for two weeks in the first instance.
Gyms, spas, beauty salons and public swimming pools will also be part of the latest shutdown, which will be enforced alongside the previously announced restriction on public gatherings of more than 50 people. These shutdowns and restrictions will be implemented through an addition to the Public Health Regulations and will be enforced by the police, the premier stated.
He said that despite the ever-growing restrictive measures, government will not enforce a stay-home curfew until there is evidence of the virus spreading in the community. He said it was still a matter of people exercising common sense and following the protocols to prevent them from infecting others or being infected.
But he said these latest measures will help curb some of the dangers, particularly those posed by returning students and hopefully prevent them from gathering in significant numbers when they should be self-isolating.
Hundreds of students who have been and will continue to return home from the United Kingdom and the United States over the next week pose a significant risk. While they are all being asked to self-isolate, they are not necessarily doing so and closing the bars will limit the places where they might be inclined to congregate.
The premier urged young people, who are much less vulnerable to the disease and less likely to get ill, to remember that they pose a major threat to their own elderly relatives and other older people in the wider community if they act selfishly. He said they must isolate until they are sure they do not have the virus.
The premier explained that the country is expecting another 470 students to return from school in the UK this week. He urged those young people not to treat this unexpected break from school “as a Spring break and not to be tempted to gather in large groups, partying the day or night away”. He urged them to understand the threat and said it was important for all of those returning from overseas to stay alone for 14 days.
The need for the community to act in accordance with their conscience and protect each other is a huge part of the current efforts to try to contain the virus in Cayman. Twenty preliminary results that returned Tuesday were all negative. These tests including 19 samples from staff at Health City Cayman Islands and one from an HSA patient. (See full story here.)
While officials said this was good news, the tests must be verified and there is still an inevitability that the virus is in the community. Nevertheless, Cayman is aiming to contain and slow the spread.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Business, Food and Drink, Health, health and safety
I hope the next headline I see is that Alden has told the gas stations to cut their prices by 50%. It is ridiculous that in times of crisis like this they are allowed to continue to rip us off. Come on CIG, gas in most parts of the states is under US$2.00..The price of crude oil has never been this low in years..
This is nothing short of highway robbery and they should be brought in line under the price gouging law…
We really should have these kids checked at the airport when they arrive even if it’s just their temperatures. We are throwing out the ones that were already here and bringing back 470 from one of the most hardest hit countries..
Ignoramus @ 5:22pm.
Closing the bars will help ruin the economy forever?
I am currently USA stateside, but a condo owner since 1984 – a long time love affair with Cayman.
I actually applaud what CIG is doing to be proactive. No efforts will be perfect. No one can truly predict what will happen and what is the best decisions. That being said, what I read from here, I do support. Considerable economic damage is in the near future, but this shall pass, and maybe how things are rebuilt will be better, stronger and more concerned for those who matter (you can define that as you wish).
What the USA has done thus far has been reprehensible. Very little ethical leadership from our current Gov’t. Very similar to what has been going on in Cayman – attention devoted to the rich and lining pockets, not much left for preserving quality of life. I pine for the days I spent at the Royal Palms before it was gone in a fire. Dive boats coming up to shore for 2-3 divers, drop the plank, go aboard with feet washed in a bucket, on to the next resort’s beach… Now the shores are roped off.
We’ll be back as soon as we can. Cancelled a 3 week stay the end of April, but the situation in the USA is getting horrible hr by hr. Next week will be brutal. Assisting two parents who are both 94. All must take care of their loved ones.
Be well Cayman!
Why aren’t we closing the churches!
Close the bars, stop people’s income, yet keep the buses running. Great idea you idiots, its already here, these stupid restrictions are futile and will ruin the economy forever.
I am at home, day 2/14 isolated with my favorite people on the planet, and feeling very grateful for the breath in our lungs. Stay healthy out there!
470 students to return from school in the UK this week – so gov is closing pubs to prevent them from going out. Essentially our fate rests in the hands of a bunch of teenagers and uni kids…. sheesh.
Still St Patricks events going on tonight, tone deaf to reality!
so the 200 repat on every permit is a gift to immigestion
Can we please go full lockdown for at least two weeks from midnight on Sunday? Let’s get rid of this thing while we still can!
Yeah, but what happens when we open up again?
This thing does not pass over each country as a cloud would do.
Two weeks is a best guess for some onset of symptoms for any that stand to get it, and to get some preliminary handle on local transmission (to extent it exists). Those last taken ill would still need their own time- maybe weeks to recover…so add a month to that best case for normalization, and maybe 3 or 4 months of watching the rest of the world wrestle with their crises from afar. The planet is going to be offline for 2-4 mos easy.