Gov’t to shut down bars, restrict restaurants

Premier Alden McLaughlin at today’s press briefing

(CNS): All bars are to be closed as government extends the ban on public gatherings. Restaurants are being restricted to take-out and delivery services, as efforts to contain and slow the potential spread of COVID-19 in the Cayman Islands continue. Speaking at today’s daily briefing, Premier Alden McLaughlin said this latest measure will take effect on Sunday night at 11:59pm and will last for two weeks in the first instance.

Gyms, spas, beauty salons and public swimming pools will also be part of the latest shutdown, which will be enforced alongside the previously announced restriction on public gatherings of more than 50 people. These shutdowns and restrictions will be implemented through an addition to the Public Health Regulations and will be enforced by the police, the premier stated.

He said that despite the ever-growing restrictive measures, government will not enforce a stay-home curfew until there is evidence of the virus spreading in the community. He said it was still a matter of people exercising common sense and following the protocols to prevent them from infecting others or being infected.

But he said these latest measures will help curb some of the dangers, particularly those posed by returning students and hopefully prevent them from gathering in significant numbers when they should be self-isolating.

Hundreds of students who have been and will continue to return home from the United Kingdom and the United States over the next week pose a significant risk. While they are all being asked to self-isolate, they are not necessarily doing so and closing the bars will limit the places where they might be inclined to congregate.

The premier urged young people, who are much less vulnerable to the disease and less likely to get ill, to remember that they pose a major threat to their own elderly relatives and other older people in the wider community if they act selfishly. He said they must isolate until they are sure they do not have the virus.

The premier explained that the country is expecting another 470 students to return from school in the UK this week. He urged those young people not to treat this unexpected break from school “as a Spring break and not to be tempted to gather in large groups, partying the day or night away”. He urged them to understand the threat and said it was important for all of those returning from overseas to stay alone for 14 days.

The need for the community to act in accordance with their conscience and protect each other is a huge part of the current efforts to try to contain the virus in Cayman. Twenty preliminary results that returned Tuesday were all negative. These tests including 19 samples from staff at Health City Cayman Islands and one from an HSA patient. (See full story here.)

While officials said this was good news, the tests must be verified and there is still an inevitability that the virus is in the community. Nevertheless, Cayman is aiming to contain and slow the spread.