Government coffers overflowing

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government appears to be on track for another year of significant earnings, with the public purse bursting at the seams, according to the unaudited financial results for the first quarter of this year. Figures released by the finance ministry reveal that, following news that government collected a whopping CI$830 million in 2018 (CI$99M more than forecast) it has begun 2019 with a surplus of $216.8 million, which is over $44 million more than it had expected. The 8% increase in revenue compared with last year was largely due to an increase in stamp duty.

Having exceeded expectations for revenue and spent slightly less between the start of the year and the end of March, government now has a bank balance of $747.1 million in cash and deposits.

Government collected $373.7 million in revenue in just three months, which, coupled with lower than budgeted expenditures in personnel costs, purchase of supplies and consumable goods and services, has put the public purse on track for the rest of the year.

“I am delighted and the government is pleased that the 2019 first quarter’s actual results exceed budget expectations for this time-frame,” said Finance Minister Roy McTaggart. “All things being equal, it bodes well for the remainder of the year. As always, we are grateful to the civil service for their contributions and their work to save government money.

“We also believe that strong public finances set the tone for the wider economy and, of course, for the continuing success of our economy. At the same time we will continue fiscal vigilance and monitoring throughout the remainder of the government’s 2019 financial year to maintain improvements on budget expectations,” he added.

According to the report, while the bulk of the revenue was collected by core government, statutory authorities and government companies (SAGCs) also did better than expected.

SAGCs that updated government on their performance recording a combined net operating surplus of $1.3 million, some $2.8 million more than expected. This was due mainly to the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority and the Port Authority but the performance of these two authorities was partially offset by the unfavourable performance by Cayman Airways Limited.

Despite the caveat that the first quarter is always the best in the year for coercive revenue, because government collects most of its annual fees from the offshore sector during this quarter, officials were optimistic in the report that this performance has put the government in a favourable position to meet its budget target and comfortably deal with the bond repayment due in November.

