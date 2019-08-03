New alert system poised to go live

Minister Tara Rivers at Radio Alert System workshop

(CNS): Government is still working on phase 1 of a new radio alert system that will interrupt public radio transmissions in the event of a sudden disaster. Having learned lessons about the failure to communicate with the public en masse in the face of the SOL fire at Jackson Point in 2017 and the tsunami warning in the wake of an earthquake in Honduras last year, government has been working to fix the problems and the system is now almost ready to go live.

In 2018 Hazard Management Cayman Islands (HMCI) and the Department of Public Safety Communications (DPSC) started work on an integrated radio alert system. Phase I of the National Emergency Notification System (NENS) allows authorised users to initiate emergency messages for broadcast to all radio networks. The emergency message automatically interrupts the radio programming with the alert to let the public know about any disasters, natural or man-made, and what they should do.

In preparation for the final testing, the HMCI and DPSC hosted a workshop this week with key stakeholder agencies, including the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, the Cayman Islands Airport Authority, the Department of Environment, the Department of Environmental Health, the Health Services Authority, the Utility Regulation and Competition Office of the Cayman Islands (OfReg), the Cayman Islands National Weather Service, Emergency Medical Services and Radio Cayman.

Speaking at the event, Home Affairs Minister Tara Rivers recalled the SOL fire and the tsunami threat, when it became apparent “that the mechanisms we relied on historically to alert the public, like press releases, radio and TV advisories were not adequate in these situations”.

Rivers said government was committed to public safety, hence the “swift action taken” and funding made available following the Sol incident and the tsunami warning to establish this National Emergency Notification System (NENS).

HMCI Director Danielle Coleman said the workshop provided HMCI and DPSC with a chance to provide information on phase I of the NENS to stakeholders and “get their input on the content for public messaging, which is critical”.

DPSC Director Julian Lewis said the final testing with all radio stations will be finished by the end of this month when the NENS will be activated and operational.

