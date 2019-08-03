DoE starts green iguana count

Fred Burton, manager of the DoE Terrestrial Unit

(CNS): The Terrestrial Resources Unit at the Department of Environment will be starting its annual green iguana count this month. And with more than 830,000 culled over the last nine months, researchers are hoping the population will be much lower than the 1.3 million estimated last August. Cullers made massive strides in denting the population in May and June but wet weather impeded the cull in July, just as the breeding season got underway

According to the latest edition of the TRU’s magazine, Flicker, the researchers undertaking the summer count will visit 158 locations across Grand Cayman collecting records on the number of iguanas detected at each point, their age class and distance from the point centre. The information will then be analysed to estimate the population density and size.

So far, cullers have taken 830,852 iguana carcasses to the dump, which should have a significant impact on breeding pairs, However, the iguanas are prolific reproducers and the cullers will have to fight to keep ahead of the expected surge of hatchlings. Researchers warned the surge could be substantial.

This will help cullers as the hatchlings are more visible but the drop in July means the hunters are playing catch-up after a sustained surge in cull numbers through a hot and mostly dry June. During week 37 of the cull only 9,232 culled iguanas were turned in, the lowest weekly count since the cull began.

See the latest on the cull figures here on the DoE website and see the latest issue of Flicker here.

