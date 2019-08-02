Acting DG defends HR policy in CS

Gloria McField-Nixon in the LA, 26 July 2019

(CNS): Acting Deputy Governor Gloria McField-Nixon defended the recruitment policies in the civil service last week, in response to criticisms made by MLA Kenneth Bryan after another failed attempt by the George Town Central representative to mandate that certain public sector jobs are reserved for Caymanians. McField-Nixon, who is chief officer of the Portfolio of the Civil Service, said the policy of ‘Caymanians first’, rather than Bryan’s proposal of ‘Caymanians only’, was a success. She said the CS was attracting highly qualified Caymanians to top jobs.

Speaking in the Legislative Assembly, McField-Nixon explained that almost three-quarters of public sector jobs are held by Caymanians, which when compared to less than 50% in the private sector was impressive. She added that almost 8 out of 10 leadership jobs are already held by Caymanians.

Bryan had submitted a private member’s motion, supported by Bernie Bush, who still sits on the government benches, asking the premier to adopt a policy that would see all senior civil service jobs, down to deputy heads, reserved for qualified Caymanians only within five years. The opposition member argued that in order to advance the country and prepare for possible independence in the future, local people must be at the helm of government departments.

He said he had met with Deputy Governor Franz Manderson and his chief officer to discussed the motion and they had rejected it out of hand. As he accused them of holding back local civil servants and not caring about Caymanians, he appealed over their heads to the governor.

As Bryan outlined the goal of the motion, he also took aim at the DG and the CO for failing when it comes to succession planning. He said the civil service was going backwards and that the 74% ratio of Caymanians was not good enough. He said he had received many complaints that public servants are not getting a fair chance to be promoted.

But after speaking for around twenty minutes he said he was withdrawing the motion because he knew it was not going to be supported, so there was not point wasting the House’s time.

However, the motion to withdraw was opposed by the government and so a continuing debate on that motion continued until the Legislative Assembly was adjourned without resolution.

On Friday, when the proceedings resumed, McField-Nixon responded with a statement, in which she outlined the efforts being made to recruit, retain, train and promote Caymanians. She accused Bryan of painting a dreary picture of the civil service, “which could not be further from the truth”, and that Bryan’s comments risk damaging the reputation of the civil service and demoralizing leaders.

McField-Nixon said that mandatory placement of Caymanians would also undermine the achievements of all those who have been promoted on merit and hard work. She insisted that there were no short-cuts but the public service was united in the objective of putting local people in all top jobs.

She said the CS had a solid track record when it came to the employment and promotion of Caymanians. With the exception of specialist positions or those jobs appointed by the governor, Caymanians are being appointed on merit and are dominating the top tiers, she said.

See McField-Nixon’s statement starting at 44:50 (first video) and Bryan’s debate starting at 44:00 (second video) on CIGTV

Related

Category: Jobs, Local News, Policy, Politics