7.6 earthquake strikes off Honduran coast

(CNS): Local officials issued a tsunami alert for the Cayman Islands on Tuesday night after a significant earthquake struck less than 30 miles from the north coast of Honduras, east of the largely unpopulated and remote Great Swan Island. The potential threat came after the quake, measuring 7.6 magnitude, some 188 miles SW of Cayman at around 10pm, though the tsunami gauge at the George Town Port did not register any abnormal sea level rise. The earthquake hit about six miles deep and is one of the strongest ever in the region but there are no indications of damage or casualties.

Officials in Honduras have said shaking was registered across much of the nation, but it seems the negative impact was confined to some cracked walls in homes along the coast. Fortunately, given the magnitude of the earthquake, it hit the coastline, which is covered by nature reserves and very few people live in the area.

The tsunami alert was issued in Cayman by Hazard Management Cayman Islands shortly after the earthquake but it was cancelled by midnight.

