7.6 earthquake strikes off Honduran coast
(CNS): Local officials issued a tsunami alert for the Cayman Islands on Tuesday night after a significant earthquake struck less than 30 miles from the north coast of Honduras, east of the largely unpopulated and remote Great Swan Island. The potential threat came after the quake, measuring 7.6 magnitude, some 188 miles SW of Cayman at around 10pm, though the tsunami gauge at the George Town Port did not register any abnormal sea level rise. The earthquake hit about six miles deep and is one of the strongest ever in the region but there are no indications of damage or casualties.
Officials in Honduras have said shaking was registered across much of the nation, but it seems the negative impact was confined to some cracked walls in homes along the coast. Fortunately, given the magnitude of the earthquake, it hit the coastline, which is covered by nature reserves and very few people live in the area.
The tsunami alert was issued in Cayman by Hazard Management Cayman Islands shortly after the earthquake but it was cancelled by midnight.
Category: Science & Nature
So, how exactly are you supposed to know if there is a tsunami alert? What is the alarm? Anybody?
0
0
I wonder why these persons who claim they don’t believe in God are always so angry. Could it be that they are trying to convince themselves that all of their rhetoric is wrong. Could it be their mind does not believe but their soul does believe and both are having an internal war with each other. My friend I Believe that God is real and your protests cannot really deminish the glory and the power but you are free to believe whatever you want. God’s existence does not depend on whether or not you believe. Before you protest so vehemently against God get a bible and do a little reading, study the word, attend a bible study or talk to a pastor. How can you deny God’ s existence when you haven’t really given it a try. Are you afraid you might find a reason to believe? I pray you will.
3
1
I was brought up as a Baptist from birth. Attended church every single Sunday. Read the Bible front to back. Got baptized. Prayed daily.
Then, I went off to university, spent four years studying biology, genetics, organic chemistry, archaeology, physics, microbiology, etc.
The facts are there. The archaeological record coupled with peer reviewed methods such as carbon dating is direct proof that we’ve been here longer than 6000 years. It’s also empirical evidence that validates the concept of evolution.
Creationism and gods are the product of naive humans who couldn’t and didn’t understand how evolutionary biology works. Do you also believe the Sun orbits the Earth like they did?
We are not angry. We’re educated individuals who see the truth and are frustrated that people like you try to force your religion down our throats.
You are a puppet for a magical ghost invented by people who had no idea what bacteria was, yet you demonize atheists for preferring science that discovered antibiotics over blind faith in a ghost that has never been proven to exist.
0
1
Assuming you are replying to my comment down in the depths
You couldn’t be any more wrong
I was raised in a Christian home
Told to believe for entire childhood by parents
Taught at a young age how to be a bible apologist and how to refute Christian Criticism
Baptized (as a child without me understanding what it really meant)
Brainwashed in school by telling me that if I didn’t believe in God I would be cast into a lake of fire, along with other tactics that generate fear and suppress individual thought
Read the bible quite extensively (I quite enjoy works of fiction)
Went to a Christian School for 8 years
Attended Church weekly for more than 12 years
I can just do this magical thing called thinking for myself
I can see the inconsistencies and the shortcomings of the Bible along with the hypocritical nature of most Christians and Christian groups along with the tribalism that you are known for
So you see I am in fact exactly opposite to what you claim I am, in fact I am your worst nightmare. Someone who has been freed from the chains of blind faith, someone who has been just as brainwashed as you are and who knows how the system works.
Nice try though
0
0
Looks like some folks should look into the geography of where they have relocated to before spewing crap on the internet.
2
0
I am appalled at the lack of information supplied. There should have been texts with advice, whether that be “go to your upper floor if you have one” or to Trashmore, or Motor museum, or East End, Camana Bay multistory car parks or just stay at home. Whilst I agree a large Tsunami would not be good for any of us, a small one could still take lives if not prepared for it…I only found out because I felt it and decided out of interest to see how quick the quake trackers put it up (thinking it was a minor one)…I see this as a complete failure of Cayman to protect its citizens and visitors and lessons better be learned before we have a proper one.
5
1
Tsunami? It would slam into the Cayman Trench “Wall” LONG before it was to reach the shorelines of Cayman. Tsunamis start from under the ocean, not above. As it the ocean floor begins to get shallow, it rises. We have a wall! It would slam into that first ….
3
3
The lame excuses by HMCI staff on the Radio show today were awesome.
Eg. a ship hit our harbor monitor and now it is lost.
Wow. did you get a signal that it had been struck?
How do you know it was hit?
Does it not have a tracker?
How long has it been lost?
Also, other excuses (eg ‘did not want to frighten people or release info until it is all verified – it the Next Day?!!)
Wowwie
8
2
our island is so damn flat that’s all it would take to wipe us clean from the map
5
1
Earthquake exposed government Hospital Lack of Disaster Preparedness. Despite bitter lessons from the past Hurricane Ivan. Health Services Authority is far from ready to protect patients when disaster strikes their facilities. FOI ?
15
0
My alert system was my bed shaking.
7
0
No point in warnings Cayman. You are below sea level, where are you going to run? Unfortunately, You have no mountains to climb to avoid the atrocity. Let’s hope such disaster will never threaten these beautiful islands.
6
4
*Looks at the bluff* well bobo, if you see a wave jump over that, we done.
4
0
The only thing worse than knowing about a Tsunami alert is not knowing how big it will be. I was worried about another Fukushima event but eventually found a website that published a warning for a 3 foot wave. Come on Cayman – let’s get better organized!!!
13
1
At the very least we need some type of audible siren system set up at various points across the Islands for these situations. Phone and internet warnings are great but not everybody has access to these. We need to be proactive and take these threats seriously due to our location and flat topography.
10
1
I use an app to warn me of quakes. Everyone would be dead if left to Hazard Management or local media to warn of a real shaker and impending tsunami.
10
0
You spelled Honduranian wrong CNS.
3
5
actually Honduran is the proper demonym
1
0
No they did not
1
0
Gees I thought it was Honurainianian
1
0
lol…they did spell it wrong. If you need help with spelling ask a cubian.
0
0
See that on the map south of Cayman? That is the Cayman Trench. Its sheer walls make us an excellent diving destination. Its sheer walls also could serve to effectively reflect most Tsunami energy. Has anyone actually modeled what would happen to a Tsunami headed our way from the south? My limited training in physics would suggest we would do pretty well and certainly much better than anywhere with a sloping coastal shelf. Hazard Management?
8
1
Would actually push the volume of water higher than the issued warning.
3
1
You plainly do not understand the concept of reflection.
0
0
Thank God
☝️🏼I can’t see why we can’t have a phone system in place that rings everyone’s phone when there is an alert ?
Trying to notify people through internet and media is a waste of time; especially, when people are in their beds sleeping 😒
38
4
Sorry are we meant to thank the God who caused the earthquake for not killing us all
Next you’re going to thank drunk drivers for driving carefully and not killing people
3
6
Get real folks. The likelyhood of a tsunami in Cayman is almost zero. A close offshore shelf is a prerequiste to create one. This “ramp” is what allows the water to build up to danger height before coming ashore. We have no such “ramp” offshore here. Cayman is in reality, like a needle sticking up from the great depths of the Cayman Trench, and any tsunami waves would simply flow past almost un-noticably. Sorry drama queens!
8
6
Using your hypothesis, a tsunami coming from the North/North East would be dire for Cayman. The North Sound is 5-10 foot deep, plenty of space to build up height before reaching land.
5
4
100 north sounds isn’t enough volume (or area) to create a tsunami.
2
3
If you are one of the people thanking God for sparing the islands from disaster just remember according to your logic God is the one responsible for the earthquakes in the first place
Also according to all the people who claim that natural disasters are just God’s way of punishing sinners then why were people on Cayman worried? Aren’t the majority of you good God fearing Christians. Where are all the people who comment every time a hurricane hits New Orleans or Haiti (all the people who comment about obeah, gay people being the cause for natural disasters)
When it comes down to it even the faithful are filled with fear at the thought of being struck by their “eternal lord and savior” or else this would not have been an issue at all, faith is a facade so that your inevitable death is that much less lonely
24
23
Don’t waste your time. Your attempt to explain what logic is is wasted on religious folk.
7
3
Yes. It’s much more logical to belive to universe spontaneously sprang into existence from nothing. That actually worse than magic, in magic you early least have a magician. Atheism is a religious cult of Godless incoherence.
0
0
The sheer petulant arrogance from these Godless liberals is astonishing.
0
0
Uhmmm….okayyyyy?????
1
0
I hope when you figure out that you have no proof that your cackle is truth, it won’t be too late for you. You believe what you want to and I will believe what the Bible says. Try reading it, you might learn something.
3
4
Remember back when Irma was supposed to either hit us or go north? People here were praying that it didn’t hit us — well, why them (countries lying northern predictions), and not us?
“Oh heavenly sky ghost, please don’t let the hurricane that you created destroy us. Make it destroy somewhere else. Or, you know, let’s just break physics for a bit and make the hurricane magically disappear.”
And they say atheists are the nuts.. smh.
9
5
Yep they have convinced themselves that we are the immoral ones
1
0
thanks for the pep talk.
4
0
11:29 am. you have a problem with God take it up with him nah. Since you don’t believe in Hi why are you so then so vocal. I can tell you hat there will be a time before you depart this earth that you will utter the words Oh God, if you haven’t done so already and when you do so again think about your post. Any way Bless you my chile for you know not what you do!
4
3
Fear classical christian tool to brainwash the masses
Read the bible then look at all the inconsistencies and then we can talk
1
1
How many 345’s did you drink before you wrote that?
2
1
If humans (who have only existed for a few thousand years) were able to comprehend and understand ‘GOD’ who would have existed for many hundreds of billions of years and from whom all things came, then we would be the superior beings. But since humans are limited by time & space and can’t even create a blade of grass without first COPYING what already exists then we would be stupid not to acknowledge the existence of ‘GOD’ in any form. The science and architecture behind the simplest organisms is still well beyond human capacity and understanding in spite of all of our technology today.
4
3
Exactly. The evidence is everywhere, our arrogance hides it in plain sight.
0
0
But, but Dart didn’t copy a blade of grass fo Caymana Bay. It’s all his baby. In HIS image.
0
0
What a dark and ugly post. No offense, but I pray that you can find peace.
2
3
What mechanism is in place by Hazard Management Cayman to ensure that the alerts that are issued are reaching the public in a timely manner?
40
0
There isn’t one
Same with potential Prison escapes, fuel depot fires, dump fires and Tsunamis there is virtually no mass messaging system utilized by the government to warn the public of the potential danger
Yet every day I can get mass text advertisements from my phone service provider
62
1
but yet I can numerous unwanted messages a day from flow -_-
8
0
How else are you going to know there is a sale on patties at Esso?
2
0
I called Flowlimecableandwireless and told them I didn’t want spam from my phone provider. They said that most people want the ads and would be disappointed if they didn’t get them. Sad. Then they lied and said there was no way to take me off their caca list. Sad.
0
0
Reading the news? I mean, was literally all over the Internet about 5 seconds after it happened.
6
17
It happened at 10pm in the night when most people may have been up..what if it happened at 2am when you weren’t on facebook??
Government needs a proper system in place to let us know when these things happen.. I didn’t even know about it until I got up this morning..Had it been a tsunami, I most likely would have died…crazy!
9
0
Or……. what if you have a life that doesn’t include god’s gift to mankind, Facebook?
0
0
Yeah that works great for families who are already in bed sleeping! Hazard management is a complete joke!
5
0
Surely you don’t mean local news?
3
0
If you have power and internet.
3
0
What? My lights blink an S O S? My phone tells me to go to the Compass sight? What?
0
0