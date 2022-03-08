HMCI launches direct messaging for disasters

NENS emergency app

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government has launched a new mobile app under its National Emergency Notification System (NENS) that will allow direct messages to be sent to all residents who have subscribed in the event of a national emergency or a disaster. Developed by Hazard Management Cayman Islands (HMCI) and other stakeholders, the free app will deliver alerts directly by email or text. Residents and visitors can download the free app by going to nens.gov.ky.

HMCI Director Danielle Coleman said the department is continually working to increase the number of ways that emergency messages are delivered to the public.

“Emergencies can happen anytime, anywhere and without warning,” she said in a press release about the app. “HMCI has a number of methods by which we communicate with the public in emergencies, including by sending information to local media, posting to our website and social media sites, and the radio alert system established in collaboration with the Department of Public Safety Communications.”

The emergency alert will have details of the incident, such as what kind of incident it is, where it is primarily located if applicable, and when it occurred. It will also include any essential public safety messaging, such as instructions to stay away from the area or to seek higher ground.

NENS first test case will be a simulated tsunami exercise, which will be part of CARIBE WAVE, a regional exercise to develop and improve emergency responses. Registered subscribers will get a ‘test message’ on Thursday, 10 March.

Coleman said the Cayman Islands will use the tsunami exercise to test and improve the national tsunami warning system.

“Regular exercising of response plans is critical to maintain readiness for an emergency,” she said. “The simulated tsunami scenario will provide an opportunity for HMCI to exercise our operational lines of communications which includes the National Emergency Notification System, review our tsunami response procedures, and promote tsunami preparedness.”

Premier Wayne Panton said building a national culture of disaster preparedness and resiliency is a collective responsibility and he encouraged all Cayman Islands residents to subscribe to the mobile alert app.

“In a national emergency or disaster, safeguarding human life is of paramount importance,” he said. “We all have a role to play in following the official guidance from HMCI to prepare for emergencies but we can’t always predict when a disaster or emergency will happen. That’s why it’s important to download the new mobile app so you can stay informed and know what action to take to keep yourself and your loved ones safe in the event of a national incident.”.

How to get the app: