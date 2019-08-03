Pedestrian hit by car in BT

(CNS): A man was in hospital Friday recovering from serious but non-life-threatening-injuries after he was hit by a car in Bodden Town yesterday afternoon. Police said the man was walking east along Bodden Town Road near the junction of Lakeview Road at around 3:25pmon Thursday when he was struck by a white Honda Civic. Members of the public rendered first aid before the police and EMS arrived who took then took him to hospital.

No one else was injured and police said the woman who was driving the car had remained at the scene and spoke with officers when they arrived. The matter is now under police investigation.

