Dangerous fuel tank fire posed major challenge
(CNS): The fire inside a tank at the bulk fuel depot on Sunday night posed major challenges for firefighters, but with the help of thermal imaging and the police helicopter video footage, the fire crews were able to contain and tackle the blaze and avoid a catastrophe. Due to the large quantity of diesel fuel inside the tank at Jackson Point, it was potentially extremely dangerous, but crews worked diligently to safely put it out, said Chief Fire Officer David Hails.
Because the fire was inside the fuel tank at the Sol Fuel Distribution Centre on South Church Street, it was very difficult to access and deal with the flames, Hails explained.
In order to prevent the fire from spreading, firefighters used cooling jets with water to cover the outside and reduce the temperature of the fuel inside. Hails added that thermal imaging cameras were a critical tool in determining the temperature inside the tank. Police also used their thermal cameras to view the hotspots from the RCIPS helicopter.
“Without these devices we would not have known there was a fire inside the tank or where it was located,” Hails explained in a release Monday. “They were essential in our overall response because if the fire had spread deeper inside the tank, we would probably have experienced a catastrophic incident. The aggressive firefighting tactics involved firefighters standing on top of the tank knowing it was on fire and that it could spread at any moment. The outstanding commitment and bravery they displayed should not go unnoticed.”
The firefighters were commended by the premier and widely applauded across social media by the public after they tackled the life threatening blaze.
The government has said that the fire will be reviewed. However, officials have not said whether they believe the depot, located in South Sound in the heart of a relatively affluent residential area and not far from a number of schools, should be moved.
In his statement Monday, Premier Alden McLaughlin said fire crews fought the blaze for more than eight hours in hot, humid conditions wearing their heavy fire retardant suits, before the all clear was given around 3:00 Monday morning.
“I, together with the minister for home affairs and indeed the entire Cayman Islands Government, commend the first responders who worked together under challenging circumstances to quench the potentially devastating fire at the Jackson Point fuel terminal throughout Sunday night and into Monday morning,” the premier said.
“The men and women of the Cayman Islands Fire Service, Police Service and other first responders did a wonderful job of keeping under control and stopping a fire that could have been fatal to themselves and residents in the surrounding area as the fire involved a large quantity of fuel. They displayed professionalism and bravery,” he added.
The premier also thanked the residents who were evacuated Sunday night for their understanding, and also thanked the staff and management of Sunset House, where the command post was established.
Officials confirmed that initially residents within a mile radius of the fuel depot were evacuated by police, who went door to door, but it was later reduced to 1,000 feet. The Red Cross accommodated evacuees at their shelter in George Town until the all clear at around 2:45am Monday.
The RCIPS cordoned off the area and established roadblocks to divert traffic along South Church Street. The police marine vessel, Typhoon, was deployed to patrol a one-thousand foot block for any vessels at sea.
Category: Local News
Well done fire chief, this is why we hire tried and tested leaders folks
0
0
Sure Sol is covering up things as they haven’t released a statement to gov.
There are steps for this kind of work that was being placed on the tank. You have to monitor the tank during the hole time work is being placed as the environment changes during the day.
Fire watch and gas testing at all times.
0
0
Sorry, apparently I am posting to quickly. Maybe I should just say Baaahh and just roll over like all the other sheep on this rock. Maybe it is okay that we are short changed, at every turn. Maybe it is okay that the ordinary man is shafted daily, maybe it is okay that our elected representatives think we are too stupid to see the reports we paid to have conducted. Maybe it is okay that we have no patriots, because we have a ‘culture’ of booty grabbing and buck passing. Sooo sorry CNS for having a conscience. Do not worry, this is my last post.
Kirk out.
0
0
Why was the emergency text service that was tested a while back not used for this potential catastrophe?
0
0
It is usually the case that for any action to be taken CIG has to experience a near disaster. Time for the fuel depot to move to an area where residential development is not an issue and forbidden.
0
0
It is not clear exactly how the fire was put out as the tank was presumably sealed and there is no mention of any rupture and no flames were evident at least from a couple of hundred yards away.
2
0
Would have been nice to have some info from GIG. Sorry if it was inconvenient. I mean really WTF? I had to get a call from my niece to know that I needed to evacuate?
We were lucky, it did not explode. But what if it had? Does CIG want a body count. Maybe we can lay odds at the Seminole Casino. That seems more important to them than getting off there asses on a Sunday night to save lives.
2
4
Another great example of how our civil service has changed over the past few years. So refreshing to see civil servants properly trained and having all the right equipment to do their jobs. Thank you fire officers and first responders.
7
1
An independent investigation is the only way to find the route cause of this near catastrophe. Findings need to be published so the surrounding neighborhood is aware of the risk. OfReg should be accountable and coordinate the investigation although I sincerely doubt their ability to change the situation. Inspections only seem to happen after the fact.
3
1
I am sure those findings are privileged.
0
0
I am no expert, but the question I would like to ask is how does a fire burn ‘inside’ a closed tank without oxygen? Accepting there maybe vents to allow pumping out, would not a basic fire protection system have the ability to close them? I’m just curious and not in anyway attempting to down play what was a very dangerous situation, but surely city planning and regulations would demand such protections in a densely populated area? Thank goodness it was contained and I hope the results of the investigation will be made public. Normally installations such as this have an abundance of protective systems.
6
1
Cayman has become a larger City and those tanks have been there for a long time. It is time that GC addresses their issues of moving the tanks from the residential area and close to schools. Moving the dump elsewhere. Stopping immigration that has now grown to an unsustainable level and get with a realistic infrastructure. Have Dart tell you what to do because they do world class projects.
You all have McKeeva Bush League Wacko for bringing your population up to over 60,000. Your streets are overcrowded and your stress level is out of control.
Have the out dated tanks moved asap!
It’s a bad idea and now that the wake up call has been had we hope you Government folks will do something about this.
5
2
As a resident I wish to commend the CIFS specifically and the other responders as well. I saw quite a number of civil servants out on a Sunday night being cognizant of their jobs, to include Hazard Management, Petroleum Inspector, OSH Officer and off duty RCIPS officers.
All are to be commended for the great work. I however have to question the need for the Fire Chief to be battling the blaze, should he not have been giving commands from a secure position away from the incident. I don’t claim to be an expert or even have knowledge, but common sense tells me that his role could have been better utilized elsewhere. Just my 2 cents. In closing, thanks again to all the dedicated, hardworking and unselfish Civil Servants. Maybe the government will recognize ALL who were on the scene last night.
20
5
Maybe he was giving the firefighters who had been there all evening, fighting the fire, a well earned break to grab a water before heading back to fight it again!!!
8
1
Its their friggin job!
5
4
It is so great that they got it contained. My issue is, as a resident within half a mile of Jackson point, why was I not notified that I needed to evacuate? We need to learn from this event, and put in better notification guidelines.
2
1
If this had gone the other way, my children and I would be dead. We received NO notification of this threat. Sol owes us an explanation.
5
0
I suspect the fire Chief has considerable greater experience of fighting major fires than his team, or for that matter you. I applaud him for getting forward and lending his leadership and experience to the crews In harms way. Perhaps you should too rather than armchair quarterback a highly dangerous profession in which you apparently have no expertise.
7
2