Dangerous fuel tank fire posed major challenge

(CNS): The fire inside a tank at the bulk fuel depot on Sunday night posed major challenges for firefighters, but with the help of thermal imaging and the police helicopter video footage, the fire crews were able to contain and tackle the blaze and avoid a catastrophe. Due to the large quantity of diesel fuel inside the tank at Jackson Point, it was potentially extremely dangerous, but crews worked diligently to safely put it out, said Chief Fire Officer David Hails.

Because the fire was inside the fuel tank at the Sol Fuel Distribution Centre on South Church Street, it was very difficult to access and deal with the flames, Hails explained.

In order to prevent the fire from spreading, firefighters used cooling jets with water to cover the outside and reduce the temperature of the fuel inside. Hails added that thermal imaging cameras were a critical tool in determining the temperature inside the tank. Police also used their thermal cameras to view the hotspots from the RCIPS helicopter.

“Without these devices we would not have known there was a fire inside the tank or where it was located,” Hails explained in a release Monday. “They were essential in our overall response because if the fire had spread deeper inside the tank, we would probably have experienced a catastrophic incident. The aggressive firefighting tactics involved firefighters standing on top of the tank knowing it was on fire and that it could spread at any moment. The outstanding commitment and bravery they displayed should not go unnoticed.”

The firefighters were commended by the premier and widely applauded across social media by the public after they tackled the life threatening blaze.

The government has said that the fire will be reviewed. However, officials have not said whether they believe the depot, located in South Sound in the heart of a relatively affluent residential area and not far from a number of schools, should be moved.

In his statement Monday, Premier Alden McLaughlin said fire crews fought the blaze for more than eight hours in hot, humid conditions wearing their heavy fire retardant suits, before the all clear was given around 3:00 Monday morning.

“I, together with the minister for home affairs and indeed the entire Cayman Islands Government, commend the first responders who worked together under challenging circumstances to quench the potentially devastating fire at the Jackson Point fuel terminal throughout Sunday night and into Monday morning,” the premier said.

“The men and women of the Cayman Islands Fire Service, Police Service and other first responders did a wonderful job of keeping under control and stopping a fire that could have been fatal to themselves and residents in the surrounding area as the fire involved a large quantity of fuel. They displayed professionalism and bravery,” he added.

The premier also thanked the residents who were evacuated Sunday night for their understanding, and also thanked the staff and management of Sunset House, where the command post was established.

Officials confirmed that initially residents within a mile radius of the fuel depot were evacuated by police, who went door to door, but it was later reduced to 1,000 feet. The Red Cross accommodated evacuees at their shelter in George Town until the all clear at around 2:45am Monday.

The RCIPS cordoned off the area and established roadblocks to divert traffic along South Church Street. The police marine vessel, Typhoon, was deployed to patrol a one-thousand foot block for any vessels at sea.

Category: Local News