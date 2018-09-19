Sol fined $200k over fuel tank blaze

(CNS): Sol Petroleum Limited has been fined just CI$200,000 plus costs of CI$86,700 by the utilities regulator in connection with the dangerous fuel tank blaze at the Jackson Point Terminal last summer. Sol has accepted responsibility and paid the administrative fine, which the Utility Regulation and Competition Office (OfReg) said reflected the potentially serious nature of the blaze and the concerns raised in the community, but recognised Sol’s history “as a good corporate citizen” as well as its transparency and full cooperation with the investigation.

The fire inside a nearly full fuel tank proved to be a huge challenge for fire fighters, who managed to contain and eventually extinguish the flames under very difficult conditions.

OfReg said “an exhaustive investigation” had been conducted, and both they and Sol were satisfied that they had identified the circumstances and contributing factors leading to the fire.

OfReg said that the public could be reassured that “where applicable, lessons have been learnt, shortcomings addressed and measures put in place to guard against any possibility of a repetition of the incident in the future, including an agreement that there shall not be any welding conducted on in-service fuel storage tanks”. This, according to earlier findings, was the cause of the blaze.

OfReg said that, as the multi-sector regulator in the Cayman Islands covering fuels, water, energy and ICT, it takes its responsibility as a protector of the public with regards to these areas seriously.

Duke Munroe, Acting CEO and Director of Fuels (Market), said OfReg’s mandate was to enforce relevant codes, standards and best practices adopted under the Dangerous Substances Law.

“We have worked closely with Sol to go over mitigation factors that will reduce the risks of similar incidents taking place in the future and they (Sol) have already implemented some measures relating to incident.”

Sol has already paid the fine and the investigation costs, and OfReg said it will continue to work with

Sol and the rest of the oil and gas sector to implement the recommendations arising from the investigation to ensure that the industry is consistently meeting minimum standards of safety and compliance.

The fine, which may be considered relatively small given the circumstances, comes at a time the regulator is under pressure to tackle more of what the public believes are a number of unfair practices by utility providers.

The report about the fire, made public in April, identified a number of safety and procedural breaches by Sol and found that the petroleum firm had not taken all reasonable precautions for the prevention of the fire.

At the time of the fire dozens of residents in the South Sound area were evacuated from their homes while firefighters battled the blaze in extremely dangerous conditions for around eight hours. Although no one was hurt, the incident caused significant concern, given the environmental circumstances and the fact that the tank contained well over half a million imperial gallons of ultra low sulphur diesel (ULSD).

