Tara’s allies back André in WB South

(CNS): At the official launch of his campaign to represent West Bay South on Thursday evening, André Ebanks was introduced and endorsed by two former West Bay political allies of the incumbent, Tara Rivers, a PPM/Coalition member who is not running for re-election. Paul Rivers and Mervin Smith are not appearing on their own hustings for the 2021 elections but both said they supported Ebanks’ campaign to fill the seat left vacant by their former campaign running mate. With no alliance logo on his poster and having reportedly left the Progressive some time ago, Ebanks is running as an independent.

