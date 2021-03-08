Roads – can’t live without them… can we?

The Green Hornet writes: I know I said this was to be a weekly perusal of the environmental and ecological threats to the Cayman Islands, but that was before the announcement of the start of the East-West Connector extension which would wipe out large chunks of the Central Mangrove Wetlands. And so…

Roads. It’s a word that sends shivers down the spine of every conservationist, ecologist or environmentalist, and for many good reasons. So, let’s make a list, in no particular order of importance.

To begin with, building a road into a pristine wilderness means that the wilderness is no longer pristine. It means that with the road will come people in cars, trucks, factories and mines, hotels and condos, subdivisions, parking lots, malls and messes, and the people who come will initially want to live in the wilderness because nobody lived there when the road was first built. Eventually, there will be so many people living there that those who came first will hate the noise and congestion and will want to build another road to another wilderness where nobody lives, and so on, and so on, and so on, until there isn’t any wilderness left.

I think the people living in the vicinity of the proposed expansion of the East-West Connector must be feeling this way about now. Wonder where they’ll go next?

So, next comes the habitat destruction caused by the construction of the road itself. Fill that swamp, fell that tree, blast that hillside, pour that concrete, flatten that bump, pour bitumen over the roadbed, put light standards and power pylons alongside the right-of-way. Everything is trashed as the big yellow machines and their payloads roll on.

Then there is the blight that follows the roads. Those machines we love to hate driven by what British playwright George Bernard Shaw called the “infernal combustion engine”. That’s why we put the roads there in the first place, just so those machines can move faster and the drivers won’t have to sit in long line-ups any more. The trouble is, folks (ask any traffic engineer, he’ll confirm it’s true), the more roads you build, the more cars people buy to fill them up. Anyone who’s been to California will confirm that. In fact, ask anyone who lives in Savannah or Bodden Town right now. And how fast do you really want to go? Fast enough to kill yourself and others, of course. If you build a car that can travel at 100mph, then you will surely find some fool who will see if he can drive it that fast.

The pollution that roads bring is horrendous. Every vehicle needs fluids of all kinds to function. Engine oil, coolant, brake fluid, transmission fluid, clutch fluid, the list goes on. Every vehicle spills these fluids onto the roads as they pass along them. The fluids build up on the road’s surface until a heavy rainfall comes along and washes these toxic liquids into the areas around the road. In the US and Canada most freeway intersections now have areas of wetlands built alongside them where run-off is directed and the pollutants are removed by wetland plants. In Cayman those toxic fluids wash into the land at the side of the roads and ultimately find their way into the ocean.

Next, let’s look, albeit briefly, at the millions of tons of carbon dioxide that our vehicles emit every hour of every day. The more roads you build, the more vehicles will be bought to drive on them, and the more emissions we will pump out to help climate change on its merry way.

Then there is the financial burden that roads place on our economies. Every year in Cayman we spend millions of dollars on building new roads and repairing old ones. Dollars that could and should be spent on other more important items. I’d love to know what percentage of our annual budget goes on roads. Rather large, I would think, and we merely reflect what is happening throughout the rest of the world.

Take this budgetary debacle: the continuation of the Esterley Tibbetts Highway and its freeway extension to West Bay. In the mid-2000s the LA voted for this highway to have an additional $7.4 million for its phase 3. Also receiving the LA’s blessings was $2.57 million to add to the $1 million for Gazetted claims of lands acquired for the highway extension. Then, of course, there was the Dart Tunnel, which was, I’m sure, paid for by said Mr Dart, who also, I’m sure, helped fund the rest of the extension. According to a GIS release at the time, a “significant portion of the expense was anticipated for the purchase of a material called geotextile, used to strengthen marshy areas to enable the construction of the highway over them. Average delivery of some 3,000 cubic yards of material per day would be racked up over the next couple of weeks.” Gotta fill in that pesky swamp and chop down them mangroves, right?

Final projected cost of that highway was at least $10 million. Communications and Works Minister Arden McLean at the time told the LA that $10 million would be reallocated from the Ministry of Education to finance the highway extension. Mr McLean said the reduction in funds would not hurt that ministry but it would be replaced in three years. I’m not sure that it ever was.

So where is the money coming from this time around for the extension of the East West Connector? Hmmmmm. And exactly how much is this “extension” going to cost? Well, the last projection I could find was $50 million, and that was in 2014. Probably almost double that by now. Oh, and Joey Hew has just announced that another $30 million is going to be spent over the next three years on a variety of projects. These include the Camana Bay – Airport Bypass, which in 2018 alone was projected to cost $34 million. So adding that to the other roads projects just announced by Mr Hew, we’re looking at $64 million.

Keep going with the math… that means well over $100 million in the next, say, five years? Wonder where that’s coming from?

Monorail an alternative

This was a proposal I made when first examining the lack of planning which has forced the addition and expansion of all those roads, now applied to the eastern eye. An alternative solution — an interesting alternative. How about a monorail the length of the current “bypass” aka Dart Freeway? We should have built one up the middle of the existing right-of-way of the West Bay Road, no need to buy extra land. It could have been made extremely funky, maybe with coloured murals. And think of the tourist attraction. A quick, speedy zip up to the Turtle Farm or the (almost) Barkers Park. An amazing view of the Caribbean just across the beach (except there are high rises blocking that view now). Just comfort high above the seething motorists, who will soon be sitting in traffic jams again unless, like Bermuda, we limit the number of cars people are allowed to own.

Monorails operate most successfully over short, fixed distances and can be found in many different parts of the world. Perhaps Japan has the most, with several cities in that country served by small systems. The Chinese government recently announced the opening of an “elevated light rail line” in the city of Chongqing. However, it’s important to note that the system referred to in these reports does not use light rail technology, but rather a proprietary monorail system provided by the Japanese firm, Hitachi. To reduce construction costs of urban rail transit systems — typically subways — the Chinese government has begun encouraging “light rail” alternatives: monorails.

According to news reports, each monorail train set running on the Chongqing system has four units (“cars”) and can hold about five hundred people. The new service attracted nearly ten thousand visitors on its first day of operation.

Of course, you wouldn’t get these kinds of numbers here, would you? And we wouldn’t need as many “rail cars”. However, monorails are an extremely efficient system of travelling short distances. The early systems tended to be noisy, but new technology has all but eliminated this problem. A big advantage is that they don’t take up much land. And if you want to check one out, just drop by Disney World in Orlando and ride their system. Since 1991, the Walt Disney World Resort has operated a fleet of 12 Mark VI trains on its monorails. Disney says that more than 30 years of research and development, started in the 1950’s, has brought the monorail technology to where it is today. The 13.6 mile monorail system carries over 150,000 guests to the Magic Kingdom and Epcot parks on an average day.

The Disney World monorail system has been in continuous operation since 1971 and the current expanded monorail began operation in 1990, with the full fleet of 12 cars in service by early 1991. The Mark VI has a higher passenger capacity as well as improved air conditioning, door systems and improved safety features. Each Mark VI train consists of six cars. The overall length is 203 feet with a capacity of 365 passengers. More info on the Disney website.

And then there’s the sea

Before starting to moan and groan about the bottlenecks, increased cars, etc, here’s another alternative: ferries! As a culture that prides itself on its ocean-going past, why not revitalise it? After all, that’s how we travelled between communities before the roads came. Have a ferry terminal at each of the main centres on the island’s coast — East End, Bodden Town, Savannah, George Town and West Bay. The Northern route already exists from George Town to Rum Point. The shuttle bus that just started running around George Town would just need to link up. Parking locations at each terminal would also aid on-and-off walk-on traffic.

Think of all those unemployed tender operators who have for years been transferring cruise ship passengers to and from town. Why not expand their service and create a super new industry? Maybe it would even slow us down some — and we could sure use that! I recall the furore when hovercraft were first used as ferries, and that turned out to be just noise. Now they’re an everyday occurrence, and there are ferry fleets around the world in places like Washington State and Maine in the US, and in British Columbia, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Prince Edwards Island in Canada. In Asia, of course, they are many and plentiful — the ferries between Hong Kong, Macau (even with the bridge) mainland China and the many islands in-between are but one example.

What great way to revive our seafaring heritage! And we wouldn’t have to destroy any more of our rapidly disappearing natural heritage.