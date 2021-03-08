Weekend smashes land four drivers in hospital

A mini-bus after a crash on the West Bay Road, 6 March

(CNS): The driver of a pick-up truck was cut free from his vehicle after crashing with a dump truck in Prospect on Saturday afternoon and is now in hospital with life threatening injuries. Three other people also ended up in hospital this weekend after this and another major collision on the roads. The Cayman Islands Fire Service extricated the diver of the pick-up at around 4:15pm on 6 March and he was immediately transported to hospital via ambulance. The injured dump truck driver was taken in a private vehicle.

Earlier that same day, at around 6:00 Saturday morning, a taxi mini-bus and a private car collided head-on along the West Bay Road and both drivers were taken to the hospital.

The crash happened across from the Silver Sand condos, south of Cemetery Beach, when a red Kia Picante, which was heading north, and the grey Toyota Hiace taxi, which was heading south, smashed into each other. Officers from the CIFS attended the scene and assisted in extricating the occupants from the vehicles. Both drivers were taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Both incidents are being investigated by the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit and investigators are asking anyone with information to call 649-6254 or the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the police website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.