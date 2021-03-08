Weekend smashes land four drivers in hospital
(CNS): The driver of a pick-up truck was cut free from his vehicle after crashing with a dump truck in Prospect on Saturday afternoon and is now in hospital with life threatening injuries. Three other people also ended up in hospital this weekend after this and another major collision on the roads. The Cayman Islands Fire Service extricated the diver of the pick-up at around 4:15pm on 6 March and he was immediately transported to hospital via ambulance. The injured dump truck driver was taken in a private vehicle.
Earlier that same day, at around 6:00 Saturday morning, a taxi mini-bus and a private car collided head-on along the West Bay Road and both drivers were taken to the hospital.
The crash happened across from the Silver Sand condos, south of Cemetery Beach, when a red Kia Picante, which was heading north, and the grey Toyota Hiace taxi, which was heading south, smashed into each other. Officers from the CIFS attended the scene and assisted in extricating the occupants from the vehicles. Both drivers were taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Both incidents are being investigated by the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit and investigators are asking anyone with information to call 649-6254 or the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.
Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the police website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Local News, Police
Driving more dangerous than covid-19. But we don’t ban driving. All politics.
And it continued on Marina Drive this morning at 8.30am outside my house again, to add to the pick up truck under the lorry on Saturday.
All Jamaican drivers.
No international licence should be accepted here period they all want to drive when they come to cayman let they all go drive for their licence here full stop and that it
that works if we accept that anyone holding a Cayman licence cant drive overseas without passing a test. We get recognition because we offer reciprocity to everyone in the international convention – you cant just pick and choose. Kiss good bye to your hire car in Miami if you do that.
PS Love the way we are holding ourselves out as the bastion of virtue on driving tests – you know ho many people are awaiting trial for corruption in handing out Cayman licenses?
Agree! Wholeheartedly agree!
I hope everyone recovers fully, obviously. That said, I guarantee that at least one or two weren’t wearing their seatbelts.
The revenue the RCIPS could collect in this alone could fund a public education campaign against stupid driving. The leftover could be used to build decent roads.
I mean, the amount of construction workers in bright yellow and orange shirts, you can see at about 200 metres they ain’t wearing seatbelts.
Fine them all, then maybe our first responders wouldn’t need to be removing so many faces from windshields when this kind of foolishness takes place.
too much speed and tailgating.
police need to record the nationalities of people involved.
some generalisations(excuse the political incorrectness)
caymanian driving skills are generally sub-standard
jamaicans drive recklessy and dangerously…the jamaican license should not be accepted here.
young people here drive way too fast
cops fail to obey basic road loaws themseleve and would rather catch speeders on highways rather than stop dasngerous driving
there is too much drink driving be everyone.
Someone has thoughtfully abandoned a commercial vehicle outside of Ocean Club since Sunday. It’s just in that sweet spot of being a danger to residents pulling out, as well as effectively compressing the road to a single lane at a key point for idiots who are racing/not paying attention.
If it’s not moved, I guarantee there will be a serious accident within a day.
Be sure and post it when it happens!
Just once I’d like to see drivers actually stay in their own lane. Just because it inconveniences you for two seconds to wait until traffic is clear most can’t be bothered. As for the dump truck incident in Prospect, they drive at about 100 miles an hour which is insane because you can’t stop those things fast enough so while I don’t know who was at fault the truck or the dump truck just gonna say they were probably all going to fast living in the area knowing what’s going on. Police don’t do their damn jobs and ticket. I never even seen them on the roads.
Jamaican drivers gifting us with their skills.
One has to realise that it’s very difficult to stay in one’s lane when one is using a mobile phone. Taxi drivers are constantly on their phones picking up and relaying messages about their current position and where to pick up the next customer.
But taxi drivers are not alone, two weeks ago, whilst walking on South Sound I noticed a car going about 20 mph drifting off the road, before being sharply corrected and then drifting off again. As the car went past me … there was the driver, elbows on the steering wheel, whilst her attention and hands were focused on tapping out a message on her mobile phone.
The courts should introduce a penalty for people caught using their mobile phone whilst driving their car of banning them from owning a mobile phone. Why should they have the right to mobile phone if they are unwilling to observe their duty of care to other road users?
I saw the free GT shuttle bus today. Driver using his phone at the lights by the cricket pitch at around 11.10am. This of course is the bus with no brake lights working too, other than the little high level one.
So professional. So reassuring.
That bus was going more than 25mph.
How does the the Picanto look !
At least 26
10:30 The photos posted yesterday on another website suggest the taxi was going fairly slowly and it was the Picante that slammed into it.
Its the combined speed – bus could have been stopped and would still look like that if the other guy was doing 50.