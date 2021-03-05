Activists push FIN clean-up after raising alarm

FIN developer Michael Ryan posted pics of himself on social media getting in the water and retrieving debris ahead of the DoE inspection

(CNS): The Department of Environment is paying close attention to the situation at the luxury condo development FIN after a catalog of issues surrounding the project. Local activists raised the alarm this past weekend when it appeared that construction materials had been dumped or washed into the ocean from the project site. This comes after recent silt screen failures and a list of other negative impacts on the marine park as work begins on the development’s lagoon feature.

The developers have now hired divers to clean up the construction debris, and one of the partners on the project, Michael Ryan, was spotted this week in the water hauling out the debris that ended up in the sea. But Wendy Johnston from the DoE said the situation regarding the debris was unacceptable.

“The DoE visited the site on Tuesday and noted the presence of construction debris on the seabed,” she told CNS. “We have been in communication with the developer and they have advised that all material will be removed from the seabed by the end of Thursday, 4 March. We will be conducting an inspection at the end of this week to ensure that this is the case.”

Rachel Osbourne, a local diver, was the first to publicise the latest issue with the project when she spotted the debris on a dive at the weekend. She welcomed the action now being taken but raised concerns that this development poses further threats.

“It’s great that the mess is being cleared up, and steps taken to prevent a reoccurrence, but there are serious questions remaining,” she told CNS.

Osbourne said people are very worried about environmental damage and the risks to the “irreplaceable and precious marine park”, especially with the impending hurricane season. She added that the development is “perilously close to the iron shore edge and continues to be at risk from wave action”.

As a result, a petition has been started calling for a public meeting between developers and the community. People want to ask about the silt from the drilling that could smother and kill the coral in the area as well as the creation of an artificial beach, which risks further imperiling marine life but will be lost to the sea during stormy weather.



“At the very least people need to have some answers and a commitment from the developers that they will engage with the local community,” Osbourne said. “We are asking them to publicly promise to do everything they were advised to do as part of the planning approval.”

The DoE raised considerable concerns about this project from the get-go and advised against the creation of the lagoon and artificial beach, but their advise was not taken.

Some conditions were placed on the project based on potential mitigation techniques that might help. However, a number of local environmentalists have said that there was almost nothing that the DoE could have advised that would have ever stopped the ill effects of this part of the project.

But the polluting of the ocean from what appears to be the mismanagement and storage of construction materials was something that could easily have been avoided. However, the developers have been reluctant to take responsibility for the debris and silt issues.

Responding to CNS questions, Nadège Parent, a spokesperson for the development said the developers share the concern that the community has about protecting our coastal environment. “But the only way to determine if a concern is justified is to have the facts,” Parent said. “So, we invite the public to come and get the facts by getting in the water with us and see for themselves that the project has had little or no impact on our waters.”

Denying that the debris was necessarily their fault, she added, “It must be made absolutely clear that debris has not been ‘dumped’ in the water; this statement runs entirely counter to our commitment and approach to managing the delicate balance between development and the environment. It appears that small amounts of foreign materials have been found on the sea bed, which most likely found their way there during a storm. These materials may or may not have come from the FIN site.”

But disheartened by the images circulated, FIN has hired a local dive team to carry out the clean-up. Criticising what she said was the “social media frenzy around the project” following a change in current during excavation works, she said that work was shut down when the weather changed. “The sudden shift in the wave patterns also drove our silt screens onto the shore, tearing them in some sections,” she said adding that they were following all protocols. “It was an unpredictable weather anomaly that we could not have anticipated.”

But this has further fuelled environmental concerns because weather is unpredictable and increasingly so in the face of climate change.

“We have repaired the silt screen and purchased more to expand our ability to cover the areas of construction and we continue daily monitoring and keep the DoE informed,” Parent said. “Going forward, we will be even more cautious about the weather risks and the best way to minimise impact is to get the excavation done, the materials removed and the lagoon stabilized as quickly as possible.”

Claiming that the developers were doing the right things with the design and technical protocols, she added that development was going to happen anyway, so it was better that it is done thoughtfully and responsibly.