Bean counters get to keep lid on CIIPA

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Institute of Public Accountants does not have to reveal anything to the public as the Office of the Ombudsman has confirmed that the Freedom of Information Law does not apply to the industry body. Publishing the most recent decision from her office this week, Ombudsman Sandy Hermiston said it was “an important decision” that has clarified the application of the law and its boundaries in the case of professional regulatory organisations.

The decision follows an FOI request made by an accountant to the local organisation for the profession asking for its policies and procedures, and his own personal information. But the CIIPA responded stating that it is not a public authority and is therefore not subject to the FOI law.

The applicant made the request because he had initially been granted a public accounting licence for 2018, which was subsequently withdrawn. He was not satisfied with the information provided to him by the CIIPA about the decisions regarding his case, so he filed a request for information under the FOI law.

When he was turned down, he appealed to the ombudsman, saying that as CIIPA is a statutory body it fell within the definition of public authority. But the ombudsman’s office found that while the CIIPA was under the current Accountants Law, and is a statutory body in the general sense but is not part of the public sector.

The FOI law is focused on public authorities and the public sector, with numerous provisions explicitly relating to government and public affairs. Public authorities are partly or entirely funded by the Cabinet, which has the power to appoint or dismiss the majority of the board or other governing body, the Ombudsman’s office explained in a release. The CIIPA’s governing body is not appointed by Cabinet and the organisation is not funded by the government; therefore FOI applicants do not have a legal right to access their records.

The CIIPA responded to the ombudsman’s inquiry but made it clear that they had not done so in response to any order because “that could be taken as an admission that the FOIL applies to CIIPA, which is denied”.

CIIPA publishes all of its policies and procedures on its website.

See the full decision on the Ombudsman’s website

