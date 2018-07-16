Disability council calls for access at Smith Cove

(CNS): The National Council for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD) has made it clear that it expects the renovations of Smith Barcadere (aka Smith Cove) to include access for disabled people. At a public meeting in George Town South last week about the enhancement project, the Progressive MLA for the constituency, Barbara Conolly, commented that she didn’t think it was appropriate to install a Mobi-mat, which provides such access. However, the NCPWD has said it expects that “plans will adopt a proactive approach towards full inclusion for persons with disabilities and mobility issues and consider all accessibility options”.

Without mentioning Conolly, the councillor for the education department, by name, the NCPWD welcomed plans for a cross-walk, disability parking slots and accessible toilets but also called on the government to ensure that the new public beach area, purchased with public cash, should include an access ramp or Mobi-mat so that everyone could use it.

Taking aim at Conolly’s comments, the council added, “Any statements to the contrary, while perhaps unintended, are not consistent with the goals and objectives of the National Disabilities Policy.” The members referred to the MLA’s comments that a Mobi-mat was not needed at this location because there is already one on Seven Mile Public Beach — which stirred up considerable concern within the disabled community.

The council pointed out that because government intends to include facilities for the disabled at Smith Cove, the new plans will also require an access ramp, path or Mobi-mat from the proposed beach-side parking lot down to the waterline to be effective, otherwise the beach would still remain inaccessible to most of those that would use the blue spot and accessible bathrooms.

“Our National Disabilities Policy delivers a mandate to improve the lives of persons with disabilities by creating a level playing field for all public services, which would include public beaches, such as Smith Barcadere,” the council said. “The goal over time should be to improve as many public beaches as possible, as persons with disabilities and/or mobility issues live in every district of our Islands and they deserve the right to be able to use any public beach, in the same way that everyone else can.”

The council also pointed out that disabled visitors will also require such access.

“Given the reliance of our economy on tourism, it is also to the country’s benefit to ensure as many of our public beaches as possible are accessible for the wide range of visitors that arrive every day,” the members stated.

Heartened by the “overwhelming support of recent initiatives to improve the lives of persons with disabilities”, the council said it was confident that government would continue the positive moves to where all public spaces or buildings include access for all members of the Cayman community and visitors.

In a short statement on its Facebook page, the Autism Society of the Cayman Islands said it was in strong support of inclusion for all special needs members of the community: “We would hope that the comments expressed by MLA Barbara Connolly at Smith Barcadere meeting held on Tuesday night would be reconsidered and a forum be held where all stakeholders involved would have the opportunity to provide feedback on the use of the Mobi-Mat at Smith Cove and other public beaches around our beautiful islands.”

Since making those comments about disability access at the meeting, which some described as insensitive, Conolly has suggested that the location was not suitable for a Mobi-mat, not that she had wanted to deny access.

