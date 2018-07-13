Community police come to rescue

(CNS): Police community beats are helping RCIPS officers acquire a body of local knowledge that is being utilized in many different ways besides fighting crime. In two recent incidents, community officers in George Town were able to help a local resident and a family on vacation as a result of what they had learned about the people on their beats. In one case, they helped get much-needed medical attention to an elderly resident and in other to recover a lost family heirloom from the ocean.

In the early hours of Monday, 2 July, an elderly woman in Windsor Park called 911 after falling down in her apartment. She was having difficulty breathing and was unable to get up but she was also unable give her name or physical address.

However, beat officers in the area were able to determine the location and identity of the woman based on the description of the circumstances and their knowledge of the area. The officers were then able to gain access to the apartment and allow emergency personnel to enter and treat the woman.

“I have no doubt that the if the community policing team hadn’t been on duty, the much-needed medical assistance would have been delayed considerably,” said Sergeant Roje Williams, who was serving as shift commander at the time the incident took place. “That they were able to quickly figure out who the woman was and where she was located, even with such limited information, speaks volumes to the community-based work they have been doing.”

In the other incident, which happened last month, PC Jonathan Kern, the community officer for Seven Mile Beach South, was able to show some real Caymankind when he found just the right person in his community area to help a tourist who had lost her late grandmother’s ring at the beach.

On Saturday, 23 June, Superintendent Robert Graham was off duty at the Westin Hotel when a visitor who had just arrived told him she had lost the piece of jewellery in the water nearby and was looking for help.

While the senior officer joined in the search, he also contacted PC Kern to find out if he knew anyone in the area with a metal detector. Kern was able to track down Mike Powell, who continued the search for several days with his detector and eventually found the ring. A week later Graham, who heads up community policing, handed the ring over to the woman and her family, just as they were checking out of their hotel to return to the US.

“It was a real a pleasure to complete such a tangible and positive result for the family, who were clearly very upset at the loss of the ring,” he said. “They were totally surprised that we had had gone to such lengths to get the ring back. With the local knowledge of PC Kern and the kind assistance of Mr Powell and his metal detector, we were able to make a real difference to this family who came to Cayman to have a nice vacation.”

