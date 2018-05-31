Ministry plans more steps to cut out smoking

(CNS): The health minister has announced plans to implement the Framework Convention on Tobacco Control by addressing tobacco advertising, promotion, packaging and sponsorship. In his message marking World No Tobacco Day, which falls each year on 31 May, Dwayne Seymour said his ministry was “fully committed to exploring further options for reducing the risks that tobacco poses to Caymanians and residents of all ages”. He said that it had begun discussions to become fully ratified with the convention, which the Cayman Islands is already a signatory to through the United Kingdom.

This could see Cayman move to ban brand markings on packets of cigarettes and other tobacco products or obligate vendors to remove the products from visible display. It could also mean requiring importers to have graphic images about the harmful effects of smoking on the products they choose to sell.

This year’s annual No Tobacco Day focuses on heart and cardiovascular diseases, which kill more people than any other cause of death worldwide. Tobacco use is the second leading cause of CVD, after high blood pressure. In Latin America and the Caribbean 31% of all deaths are attributable to heart disease.

“What these numbers mean is that many of us may have lost a friend or family member who was a smoker or impacted by second hand smoke to heart disease,” Seymour said.

The number of deaths in the region due to CVD is estimated to increase by more than 60% by 2020 unless preventive measures are introduced and practised. This year’s No Tobacco Day highlights actions that members of the public and governments can take to mitigate the effects of tobacco products and limit access to them.

“As such, the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) urges individuals to be aware that hypertension, also known as high blood pressure, may be caused by the use of tobacco. The number one risk factor for illness and premature death from cardiovascular disease, hypertension is also one of the most common non-communicable diseases in the Caribbean region,” Seymour said.

The World Health Organization also offers recommendations for how governments can support individuals who have taken the decision to be tobacco-free.

“I am pleased to say that the Cayman Islands has already made significant progress in this regard. The implementation of a ban on smoking in public places has allowed us to protect people from the effects of second hand smoke. The corresponding adoption of a Tobacco Registry allows us to monitor tobacco use while higher import duty on tobacco products, we hope, will make them less affordable,” the minister added.

Blood pressure machines, funded by government, at the Government Administration Building and the Health Services Authority helps residents “stay in the know” about their blood pressure numbers, he noted.

The minister said government also planned to continue supporting people who make the decision to quit smoking with free classes, and a new round of these session are set to start this week.

