Pedestrian hit on Shamrock Road dies in hospital

| 31/05/2018 | 8 Comments
Cayman News Service

Carlton Farrell (right) with a tourist at Pedro Castle

(CNS): Police have confirmed that Carlton William Farrell (68) of Bodden Town, who was critically injured when he was hit by a car on Shamrock Road Monday, has died as a result of those injuries. Farrell, who was knocked down by a white car in the Lower Valley area as he crossed the road, died at the George Town hospital yesterday evening.

Comments (8)

  1. Anonymous says:
    31/05/2018 at 2:07 pm

    RIP Carl.

    An airport colleague




  2. Anonymous says:
    31/05/2018 at 11:49 am

    RCIPS: Can we have some more details regarding the accident please?




    • Anonymous says:
      31/05/2018 at 1:21 pm

      No. Find something productive to do.




    • Spokentruth says:
      31/05/2018 at 2:33 pm

      You want details like you are the judge and jury in the case, even before you can extend condolences to the decease’s grieving family and friends….you are flipping newsmonger without a conscience or heart! RIP Mr. Carl….my deepest condolences to the family and friends.




  3. BTR says:
    31/05/2018 at 11:44 am

    I wonder if this is the elderly man that I used to see walking on the road in that area. I always wondered if it was safe for this man to be on the road alone. A very sad situation. RIP sir and my condolences to his family.




  4. Speak before you think says:
    31/05/2018 at 11:19 am

    Truly breaks my heart.




  5. Anonymous says:
    31/05/2018 at 11:09 am

    ahh boyy, rip old fella.




  6. Anonymous says:
    31/05/2018 at 11:07 am

    Rip. You were wonderful to work with when we went to Memphis and Detroit to train for NorthWest Airlines. Oh what good times we had.

    Love Always. Wanda




