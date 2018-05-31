Pedestrian hit on Shamrock Road dies in hospital
(CNS): Police have confirmed that Carlton William Farrell (68) of Bodden Town, who was critically injured when he was hit by a car on Shamrock Road Monday, has died as a result of those injuries. Farrell, who was knocked down by a white car in the Lower Valley area as he crossed the road, died at the George Town hospital yesterday evening.
Category: Local News
RIP Carl.
An airport colleague
RCIPS: Can we have some more details regarding the accident please?
No. Find something productive to do.
You want details like you are the judge and jury in the case, even before you can extend condolences to the decease’s grieving family and friends….you are flipping newsmonger without a conscience or heart! RIP Mr. Carl….my deepest condolences to the family and friends.
I wonder if this is the elderly man that I used to see walking on the road in that area. I always wondered if it was safe for this man to be on the road alone. A very sad situation. RIP sir and my condolences to his family.
Truly breaks my heart.
ahh boyy, rip old fella.
Rip. You were wonderful to work with when we went to Memphis and Detroit to train for NorthWest Airlines. Oh what good times we had.
Love Always. Wanda
