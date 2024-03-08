CIG asks public to review $8.75/hour basic pay

Chief Officer Wesley Howell at the press briefing

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government is seeking public comment on the Minimum Wage Advisory Committee’s long-awaited report, made public this week, and the recommendation to implement a new basic national minimum wage of just CI$8.75. No one from the elected arm of government has indicated whether or not the MWAC’s recommendations will be accepted and the rate will be increased anytime soon, if at all.

A press briefing about the report, which took more than a year to prepare, was held Wednesday, but no members of the UPM attended to present the CIG’s position on the document.

Chief Officer Wesley Howell said he was there on behalf of the labour ministry and Minister Dwayne Seymour because, at this stage, it was still “a listening exercise” as the government wanted to hear back from the public and employers. He said the ministry would be gathering feedback for the next month. Then, the minister will take it all to Cabinet for a final decision.

Howell indicated that while a Cabinet decision may be only weeks away, the legislation will need to be changed to address the MWAC’s recommendations to phase out the carve-out for employers in the hospitality industry to count gratuities as part of the minimum wage, and that could take months.

Howell confirmed that the CIG has not yet made any decision about the recommendations. The government is under no obligation to accept the recommendations, as the entire review process was to advise in light of the clear inadequacy of the current $6 per hour rate. This now falls below Cayman’s poverty line and has been drastically devalued, given the high level of inflation since it was first implemented in 2016.

Howell noted that it is a political decision, but there is public pressure to increase the basic wage, and the government knows this “has to be done” because it has been some time since it was looked at. The CIG now has a comprehensive document that includes data-based research and comments submitted by people and organisations during last year’s public consultation.

However, since the report was handed to the CIG, Labour Minister Dwayne Seymour has stated that it might not implement a basic wage across all sectors because of the “financially crippling” costs for Caymanians, especially those who employ domestic help. But as an employer of low-paid workers in his baggage handling company, Seymour is clearly conflicted in this matter.

When CNS asked Howell if he would be advising the minister to recuse himself from the discussions, he said that was a matter for Seymour. “He is the labour minister and has responsibility here,” he said.

The consultation on the MWAC report is now open. Members of the public can send their views on the proposed increase, the phasing out of the gratuities subsidy, and the implementation of a new regime that will see the rate increase very slightly every two years, depending on the rate of inflation.