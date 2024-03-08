CIG asks public to review $8.75/hour basic pay
(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government is seeking public comment on the Minimum Wage Advisory Committee’s long-awaited report, made public this week, and the recommendation to implement a new basic national minimum wage of just CI$8.75. No one from the elected arm of government has indicated whether or not the MWAC’s recommendations will be accepted and the rate will be increased anytime soon, if at all.
A press briefing about the report, which took more than a year to prepare, was held Wednesday, but no members of the UPM attended to present the CIG’s position on the document.
Chief Officer Wesley Howell said he was there on behalf of the labour ministry and Minister Dwayne Seymour because, at this stage, it was still “a listening exercise” as the government wanted to hear back from the public and employers. He said the ministry would be gathering feedback for the next month. Then, the minister will take it all to Cabinet for a final decision.
Howell indicated that while a Cabinet decision may be only weeks away, the legislation will need to be changed to address the MWAC’s recommendations to phase out the carve-out for employers in the hospitality industry to count gratuities as part of the minimum wage, and that could take months.
Howell confirmed that the CIG has not yet made any decision about the recommendations. The government is under no obligation to accept the recommendations, as the entire review process was to advise in light of the clear inadequacy of the current $6 per hour rate. This now falls below Cayman’s poverty line and has been drastically devalued, given the high level of inflation since it was first implemented in 2016.
Howell noted that it is a political decision, but there is public pressure to increase the basic wage, and the government knows this “has to be done” because it has been some time since it was looked at. The CIG now has a comprehensive document that includes data-based research and comments submitted by people and organisations during last year’s public consultation.
However, since the report was handed to the CIG, Labour Minister Dwayne Seymour has stated that it might not implement a basic wage across all sectors because of the “financially crippling” costs for Caymanians, especially those who employ domestic help. But as an employer of low-paid workers in his baggage handling company, Seymour is clearly conflicted in this matter.
When CNS asked Howell if he would be advising the minister to recuse himself from the discussions, he said that was a matter for Seymour. “He is the labour minister and has responsibility here,” he said.
The consultation on the MWAC report is now open. Members of the public can send their views on the proposed increase, the phasing out of the gratuities subsidy, and the implementation of a new regime that will see the rate increase very slightly every two years, depending on the rate of inflation.
See the report in the CNS Library.
Feedback can be emailed to minimumwage@gov.ky until midnight on 9 April.
We want to be consulted about Ministers wages and conflicts.
cayman christianity
anti-Christian bigot strikes again
This is typical government. They’ll ask the public to review and not consider it.
Minimum wage should be at least double the current rate! Let’s not forget that Cayman is consistently rated in the top 3 most expensive places in the world to live.
In countries where milk is about $2.40/gal. CI, people pay (rent or own) a dwelling roughly 1/3 their gross pay. True there are no income taxes here but do the math and find housing for that here for less than $12.00/hour.
A majority of our local and expat workers work or slave in the hotel and restaurant/tourism sector, at a Minimum of $4.49/hour!! For many years now!
Why the delays in a Liveable Wage ..
Not a crappy Minimum Wage that only breeds crime and cheap international workers, while stifling young and older locals who are shut out of these great services that we built it from scratch with the so called Caymankind??
Two Christmases have passed since this stingy Committee was appointed. I’m sure their families would not have survived on Minimum Wages.
The Minister has publicly stated that he is against it..but he employs many expats in this low category! Conflicted!!
No. This is not a “political decision”.. it’s a matter of life and death, as Government states that even $6 is a “Starvation Wage”!!
Not to mention the pizpoor benefits for these many poorly paid workers!
eg. CINICO insurance that has a premium costing more than the benefits available..Criminal!!
Pensions are inadequate.
Our Local youth unemployment is the HIGHEST sector unemployed, who should be the key workers, healthy and in their teens and 20s.
Cayman is Sold Out Cheap!!
Seymour is clearly conflicted in this matter. Not conflicted. Dead against it.
Seymour is an utter joke and waste of time. How can he be in charge of labor?
Leave Honorable Seymour alone as he treats us good and looks out to help us. You rich people don’t like him because he is for us poor people.
Poor Caymanian people maybe.
He is for Dwayne Seymour. How can you say his trying to keep the minimum wage down is for poor people? It helps employers like him – rich people – and Caymanians employing domestic helpers – also rich people. It reduces the wages available to low paid employees, who tend to be poor people. Just because he gives you a turkey for Christmas and mouths off about protecting Caymanians without actually doing anything doesn’t make him a representative for the poor.
With such an obvious conflict of interest, how can he seriously hold the position he has? He exploits his workforce apparently and yet he’s the minister for labour!! It’s madness.
He would vote for zero days of sick or annual leave if he could I don’t doubt. He’d happily vote to make workers pay their own permits as well I would imagine because why WOULDNT a business owner do that?
This is madness
Govt can shell out CI$54,400 a year for “hardup” Caymanians but drag their feet in paying $8.75 an hour to thousands of work permit holders who work very for their paltry hourly wage.Do we in fqct have a Minister of Hard Labour?
Do it as the committee has suggested. They actually seem to have balanced interests with logic which is rare nowadays.
minimum wage is dismal at best. but we all know all service related businesses are going to use this as a excuse to jack prices up exponentially, rendering those who benefitted from the wage increase to suffer even more.
I know Jon Jon doesn’t have enough fingers and toes to work this out for himself, but if someone tells the Minister for Labour it’s a 45% raise for his staff, all of whom are foreign work permit holders, then it ain’t gonna happen!
Cowards
FFS. We were consulted already. I filled out the survey myself. Just give the hard working labourers of these Islands a raise already.
That’s not the point of this though is it? Delay, distract, no action ultimately.