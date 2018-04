(CNS): Two Bodden Town men are in police custody after they were arrested on Friday morning in the wake of a house fire in the district, according to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service. Just after 11am police and the Cayman Islands Fire Service responded to a report of a burning house on Nettie Levy Close in Bodden Town, where a house had sustained significant damage. Police arrested the two men, aged 60 and 59, on suspicion of arson.

