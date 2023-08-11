Neighbour jailed after setting jeep ablaze

(CNS): A Bodden Town man who has a volatile relationship with his neighbour was sentenced on Friday to eleven months in jail for arson after he set the man’s jeep on fire earlier this year. Fernando Lopez Thompson (45) was also handed a second concurrent 11-month sentence for harassment against the same neighbour following threats he had made on the same day.

Thompson had set fire to a Jeep Wrangler, valued at $2,500 on 3 May and also crashed into a fire truck while trying to drive away from the scene in Miss Kitty Lane.

He was arrested by police moments later. During his interview at the detention centre Thompson complained bitterly about his neighbour and the animosity between them. He refused to have his prints or DNA taken or to cooperate with police, telling them they should instead go and arrest his neighbour for money laundering.

However, the arson and Thompson’s threats were caught on a doorbell video, which showed him cursing and threatening to burn down his neighbour’s house. As a result, he pleaded guilty in June to both arson and intentional harassment.

As she handed down her ruling, Justice Cheryll Richards noted that Thompson was stabbed in the leg several years ago and has other injuries that cause him a great deal of pain. He admitted that he was drunk at the time and had set the jeep alight impulsively because of the latest row with his neighbour. According to the social inquiry report, Thompson had admitted to drinking a great deal since the recent death of his father.

After weighing up all of the aggravating and mitigating factors as well as the circumstances and consequences of the offence, the judge arrived at the eleven-month prison term. She ordered that the time be served in prison as she said there was nothing to indicate that the sentence should be suspended.