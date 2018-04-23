New royal baby 5th in line to UK throne

| 23/04/2018 | 2 Comments
Cayman News Service

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with new baby boy

(CNS): The Duchess of Cambridge had a baby boy Monday at St Mary’s hospital in London. The newest addition to the Royal Family is fifth in line to the throne behind his older brother and sister, his father Prince William and his grandfather Prince Charles. The baby boy was born at 11am UK time, weighing 8lbs 7oz, according to an tweet from Kensington Palace, which also confirmed that mother and baby are doing well (see below). The Duke of Cambridge was at the birth but his son’s name has not yet been released. 

A golden easel with a framed notice announcing the birth was placed in front of Buckingham Palace  shortly after the birth and an unofficial town crier also announced the latest royal birth from outside the hospital.

The tweet from Kensington Palace:

Tags: , ,

Category: UK, World News

Comments (2)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. barefootcaymanianchile says:
    23/04/2018 at 10:28 am

    Congratulations to the happy family




    1



    1
    Reply
  2. Al Catraz says:
    23/04/2018 at 10:18 am

    Child born in UK to couple on public support in government housing.




    6



    8
    Reply

Please include your email address in the form below if you are using your real name. You can use a pseudonym, with or without leaving an email address, or just leave the form blank to be "Anonymous". All comments will be moderated before they are published. Please read the CNS Comment Policy at the top of this page.

«

See today’s question on
CNS Local Life