New royal baby 5th in line to UK throne

(CNS): The Duchess of Cambridge had a baby boy Monday at St Mary’s hospital in London. The newest addition to the Royal Family is fifth in line to the throne behind his older brother and sister, his father Prince William and his grandfather Prince Charles. The baby boy was born at 11am UK time, weighing 8lbs 7oz, according to an tweet from Kensington Palace, which also confirmed that mother and baby are doing well (see below). The Duke of Cambridge was at the birth but his son’s name has not yet been released.

A golden easel with a framed notice announcing the birth was placed in front of Buckingham Palace shortly after the birth and an unofficial town crier also announced the latest royal birth from outside the hospital.

The tweet from Kensington Palace:

Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018

Category: UK, World News