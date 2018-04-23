Visitor dies after East End dive trip

| 23/04/2018 | 3 Comments

(CNS): A 70-year-old woman who was visiting the Cayman Islands from the United States died on Friday after scuba diving in East End. Police said emergency services were called out around 9am after the woman had encountered difficulties on the dive. Despite attempts at CPR, the victim was pronounced dead after she was taken to Cayman Islands Hospital by ambulance. Police have not yet identified the woman or indicated where she was diving.

  1. Anonymous says:
    23/04/2018 at 10:45 am

    Careful on that comment. I’ve witnessed plenty mature divers enter the water and dive with great ease and caution. While age is a factor to consider in this sport, it’s not a reason to suggest diving at that age is dangerous.




  2. Anonymous says:
    23/04/2018 at 9:50 am

    Sorry but scuba diving is not a good idea at that age.




