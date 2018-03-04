Robbers escape after shoot-out with police

(CNS): Police are on the lookout for the suspects in two armed robberies that took place Saturday night within half an hour of each other apparently by the same men, one at a convenience store in George Town and the other at a restaurant in Bodden Town. Police said that a firearm was seen at the first crime and a shot was fired at the second. The culprits were seen leaving both locations in a stolen dark red SUV, but as they were being chased, they abandoned the vehicle and escaped on foot.

The first robbery took place at the Rollin Convenience Shop on Seymour Drive, George Town, just before 10:50pm. One masked man entered the shop during the first robbery, brandished a firearm and demanded cash. The robber apparently made off with some money.

The second robbery took place at the Czech Inn Restaurant on Bodden Town Road around 11:15pm. Two masked men entered the restaurant during the second robbery and again took some cash. Police have confirmed that a shot was fired at the restaurant during the robbery, and a man present was sprayed with what is believed to be pepper spray. He was assisted by police after the incident and was not seriously harmed.

The police said that only one firearm was seen during the course of the two robberies.

The robbers were seen leaving both locations in a dark red SUV. The RCIPS said that officers quickly responded to the incidents and spotted a vehicle answering this description on Hirst Road after the second robbery.

They signalled for the vehicle to stop, but it sped on. Police followed the vehicle to a location on Victory Avenue, where two men in the vehicle got out and fled on foot. The men then fired at police, and officers returned fire. The men escaped from the area. No officers were injured.

A K9 officer quickly deployed to the area, but lost the scent of the men near a swampy region nearby.

The burgundy SUV, a Honda CR-V, was recovered by police. It has been confirmed to have been stolen earlier in the evening prior to the robberies.

“What occurred last night were intolerable acts by persons with a reckless disregard for our islands,” said Deputy Commissioner Kurt Walton. “It is extremely important that anyone with any information about these robberies, or who may have seen this vehicle earlier in the evening before the robberies, reaches out to us however they can, even anonymously.”

Detectives can be reached at the George Town Police Station at 949-4222, and anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers at Crime Stoppers call centre in Miami free-of-charge at 800-8477 or online here.

Category: Crime, Police