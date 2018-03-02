Cops find another stolen car in West Bay

(CNS): Police have found another stolen car in West Bay after tip-offs from the public. The police say they plan to return to the area over the coming days as the large area of empty ground off Dill Lane has now yielded three stolen Hondas that have been stripped of parts. The silver 200o Honda Civic found on Thursday was stolen back in May last year, and like the two found earlier in the week, it had been completely stripped of parts.

“The condition these vehicles have been found in is further evidence that certain models of vehicle are being targeted and stolen specifically for their parts,” said Commissioner of Police Derek Byrne.

Police said that given the inaccessibility and large area in which the vehicles were found, officers will be conducting further searches over the coming days, as investigations into the surge of stolen cars continue.

Officers were able to track down the three stolen vehicles based on information received from members of the community. which the RCIPS is hoping will be something that continues as the new community policing strategy begins to make an impact.

“We are extremely grateful to members of the public for bringing this area to our attention,” said Superintendent Robbie Graham. “The recovery of these vehicles shows what good results can be achieved through cooperation between the community and police. We expect this cooperation will continue to grow further as we strengthen our relationship with the public through our community policing programme.”

Category: Crime, Police