Acting community affairs boss named chief

(CNS): Teresa Echenique has been appointed as the chief officer for the community affairs ministry. She has been acting in the job for almost six months after the former post holder, Dorine Whittaker, took early retirement September 2017. A civil service veteran of some 25 years, Echenique was the head of the Department of Community Rehabilitation for over 15 years. Deputy Governor Franz Manderson said she was highly motivated and an example to all civil servants. The Community Affairs Ministry has a staff of 192 and a budget of $39.9 million in the current financial year.

“In addition to possessing the right mix of education and experience, she also has a depth of character that is necessary to the job. This is evident from her outstanding track record in delivering life-changing programmes and services,” Manderson said in a press release about her confirmation in the senior post.

Officials said she was appointed following an internal recruitment process, where three candidates from the public sector were interviewed by a panel that included the deputy governor; Betty Baraud, a private sector recruitment specialist; and Cindy Hislop, a partner at Deloitte. Both women are also active in social and community issues.

Congratulating Echenique, Premier Alden McLaughlin, who is minister of community affairs, said, “I’ve been working closely with her over the five months and have been impressed by her professionalism and ability. I know that she will bring her experience to bear on the role, and I’m certainly looking forward to continuing to work with her as we look to assist the most vulnerable in our society.”

Echenique has an executive master’s degree in business administration (EMBA) from the University of Toronto Rotman School of Management Executive Programme and the University College of the Cayman Islands (UCCI). She has also benefitted from various training, certification and overseas placements, more recently from Shirlaws Group and Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government.

Officials said her solid social work background and strong management skillset is something that she has put to good use during her time acting as chief officer for the Ministry of Community Affairs, where she has worked to strengthen strategic collaboration between the Department of Children and Family Services and the Needs Assessment Unit.

Echenique said she was looking forward to continuing the important work in the ministry. Among other goals, she plans to provide strategic direction, develop human capital, and ensure high standards of achievement through the consistent delivery of effective and efficient services.

