Car thieves continue to target Hondas

(CNS): Police are on the lookout for yet another stolen Honda after a car was reported missing from a parking lot on Orange Drive, Prospect, Sunday morning, 3 December. The blue 2000 Honda Civic, registration 147 805, was stolen sometime between 10:30pm Saturday and 9:15am Sunday. The car has a circular brown fiberglass spot on the right front bumper and burnt-out paint on the hood and roof.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

