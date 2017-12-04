Victim escapes attempted rape in West Bay

(CNS): Police are investigating another sexual offence report, this time regarding an alleged attempted rape early Saturday morning, 2 December. Police say that a woman was being given a ride home by an acquaintance when he took her to a secluded location in the Morgan’s Harbour area of West Bay. The man began making aggressive sexual advances towards her, tearing at her clothing. There was a struggle ensued and the woman ran from the location and knocked on the door of a nearby residence. The resident called the police.

Police and an ambulance responded to the scene, and emergency personnel attended to the woman, who had suffered minor physical injuries.

The suspect is about 5’7” and was wearing a dark blue shirt. He was driving a silver motor vehicle.

The report comes in the wake of another report of a woman being raped on Seven Mile Beach by a stranger, also in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

