Motorcyclist lands in hospital after rush hour smash
(CNS): A motorbike that hit a wall on Crewe Road, George Town, at 8am Tuesday morning, blocked the road for commuters and landed the rider in hospital with serious injuries. In the latest major smash on local roads, police said the George Town man who was riding the motorcycle lost control of the machine and smashed into a wall causing minor damage, while the motorcycle was extensively damaged. Although serious, the rider’s injuries were not life threatening and he remains in Cayman Islands Hospital receiving treatment.
Category: Local News
Oh dear me! Another day on Cayman roads. When will people ever learn. I think they all need to go back to the donkey carts because they certainly can’t drive that’s for sure. It’s getting so bad I think annual driving tests need to be put in place. These people are so incompetent.
1
2
If they could just learn how to use a roundabout. That would be brilliant to keep traffic flowing, which is what they are intended to do.
Roundabouts are NOT 4 WAY STOPS!!! Know who has the RIGHT OF WAY AND GO!
0
0
Oh my days… really?
Accidents happen everywhere. Cayman is just so small you hear about them more often.
Sh*t happens man… give people a break.
0
0
Thank you Darwin.
5
1
It’s a pleasure honey! I mean no offence to the good drivers, I’m just stating the obvious.
0
0
He was just the messenger…
0
0