Motorcyclist lands in hospital after rush hour smash

(CNS): A motorbike that hit a wall on Crewe Road, George Town, at 8am Tuesday morning, blocked the road for commuters and landed the rider in hospital with serious injuries. In the latest major smash on local roads, police said the George Town man who was riding the motorcycle lost control of the machine and smashed into a wall causing minor damage, while the motorcycle was extensively damaged. Although serious, the rider’s injuries were not life threatening and he remains in Cayman Islands Hospital receiving treatment. 

 

