Beggar stabs victim who refused cash request

(CNS): Police are on the lookout for a beggar who stabbed a man in the chest early on Tuesday morning after his requests for money were knocked back by his victim. Officers on the case said that they are now looking for witnesses, but no description of the alleged assailant has been given. The incident reportedly happened sometime after 1:30am 8 August on Shedden Road in George Town in front of Anderson Square.The victim was on his way to the Subway restaurant when he was approached by a man who was asking him for money. The victim told the man that he did not have any money, but the man persisted. When the victim felt threatened and pushed the beggar away, the complainant said he was stabbed with an unknown object in the chest. The beggar then ran away, empty handed, toward Cardinal Avenue and then onto Fort Street.

The victim was treated at the Cayman Islands Hospital for what was said to be a minor injury to his chest, and was later released.

The RCIPS also issued a warning to beggars, stating that according to section 158 (a) of the Penal Code 2017 Revision a person who wanders abroad or places himself in any public place for the purpose of gathering alms, or who causes any child so to do, shall be deemed an idle and disorderly person and shall be liable to a fine of $2,000 or imprisonment for up to four years.

Anyone with information is asked to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can also be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

