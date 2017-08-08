Man accuses ex-girlfriend of misusing credit card

(CNS): A West Bay woman is facing 13 charges for fraud-related offences after her former, estranged partner said she ran up a bill of almost $2,000 on a credit card he claimed she had stolen from him, and attempted to spend about another $1,200. The 29-year-old woman is accused of taking the card and fraudulently using it in local shops and restaurants. According to a police report, the woman managed to charge US$1,977.99 and tried to charge a further US$1,248.80 before she was stopped.

An investigation by the RCIPS Financial Crime Unit led to the woman being arrested and charged with 10 counts of obtaining property by deception and three counts of attempting to obtain property by deception.

Following the charges she was bailed to attend Summary Court on 15 August, police said in a release.

Category: Crime, Local News