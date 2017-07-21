Driver arrested on DUI after early morning crash

(CNS): A 44-year-old woman was arrested Friday on suspicion of driving under the influence following an early morning smash on Frank Sound Road, north of the fire station by the junction of Rossini and Union Streets. Police were dispatched to the single-vehicle smash at around 1:15 this morning, where they found black Honda in the trees by the side of the road.

No other vehicle was involved and the driver was alone in the car. She suffered only minor injuries but the car was significantly damaged, the RCIPS said in a release. The North Side woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and is now on police bail.

This is one of a string of crashes over the last seven days and comes a week after local Rotary clubs joined forces with the NRA and police to launch a road safety campaign, which so far appears to have had little effect on driving standards.

