Should McKeeva Bush resign?

(CNS): McKeeva Bush, who holds one of the highest offices on the Cayman Islands, has been accused of groping a woman in Florida, and the police there say they not only have the alleged victim’s sworn statement but they also have a video of the incident. In addition to the alleged crime, since it it said to have taken place at a casino, there seems little doubt that Bush was, once again, gambling, a habit that some here believe is an addiction for which he needs help.

The incident has already produced negative publicity for the country, and if it progresses through the courts this will only increase. This is an argument in favour of Bush resigning from his position of speaker of the Legislative Assembly and/or member of the LA, because as an ordinary citizen rather than sitting speaker of the LA, it will be less embarrassing for Cayman.

But some might think this is early days and the whole thing may blow over, while others may believe that Bush is, as his lawyer claims, a victim of “cultural misunderstanding” and therefore innocent.

See the poll results here

Category: Crime, Opinion Poll, Politics