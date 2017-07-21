Opposition calls on CIG to deal with Mac

(CNS): The opposition MLAs are calling on the PPM-led administration to deal with what they say is the embarrassment caused by the arrest of the parliament’s speaker, McKeeva Bush. The statement from the five independent members on the opposition benches falls short of calling for Bush’s resignation but instead suggests that government needs to restore dignity to the speaker’s office, following the publicity surrounding his arrest based on allegations that he groped an employee at a casino in Florida.

The opposition said that the Government of National Unity should take “the necessary action to restore dignity, honour and prestige to the position of the Speaker”.

While the allegations against Bush were making headlines across the Caribbean media Friday, the government remained silent on the arrest and the consequences for the Cayman Islands. There has also been no comment from the governor’s office, Bush’s party officials in the CDP or the Independent coalition members now sitting with PPM government.

However, the opposition released a collective statement on Friday stating that they believed it was their “duty to protect and uphold the dignity of, and respect for, our high offices”, as they recommended the government take “this course of action”.

Hundreds of comments posted on CNS over the last few days about the incident involving the speaker have largely derided Bush and called for an end to his political career. The opposition has also suggested that it might be time for Bush to bow out of politics.

The statement reads as follows: “Like many Caymanians, and concerned residents, we are saddened to hear of the arrest of the Hon. Speaker and the International embarrassment this has caused the Cayman Islands.

“We therefore call on the Government of National Unity to take the necessary action to restore dignity, honour and prestige to the position of the Speaker. We, the members of the Opposition, understand that it is also our duty to protect and uphold the dignity of, and respect for, our high offices and we therefore feel compelled to recommend this course of action to the Government. Naturally, this would be a stressful time for the Hon. Speaker’s family and we ask that you keep them in your prayers.”

On Thursday, ahead of the collective release, Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller told CNS that he believes Bush should resign because, regardless of his innocence or guilt, it as an embarrassment. He also told Cayman 27 that he hoped Bush would do the honourable thing and step down. He explained that the government has the power to remove him but that it would be better all round if he simply resigned.

Bush has denied the allegation that he grabbed the buttocks of the complainant, who gave a sworn affidavit to police. The incident was also said to have been captured on the casino’s CCTV. His lawyer has indicated it was a “cultural misunderstanding” and that the misdemeanor case is unlikely to progress to a formal charge.

But many believe the entire circumstances from the allegations and the mugshot of the country’s speaker being published for the world to see is more than enough to make it untenable for Bush to remain in office, and for the sake of maintaining a stable government, he should voluntarily step aside.

Take the CNS poll: Should McKeeva Bush resign?

