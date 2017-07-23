Teenage bike rider in serious smash

(CNS): An underage motorbike rider was badly inured when the green and white Kawasaki motorcycle he was riding collided with a car in Breakers on Friday evening at around 8pm. The 15-year-old boy was heading towards East End when he and the Suzuki Swift, which was heading towards Bodden Town, collided near the Lighthouse Restaurant on the Bodden Town Road.The teenager received serious but not life-threatening injuries and was taken to the George Town hospital, where he is being treated. The 49-year-old man driving the Suzuki was unhurt, police said.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information about this accident is asked to call the RCIPS Traffic Management Unit at 649-6254.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the Miami-based call centre Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

Category: Crime, Local News