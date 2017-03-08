Suspect in Brac crime spree faces long charge list

(CNS): Travis Ebanks (36) from George Town, who is accused of trying to steal two cars and commit burglaries on Cayman Brac, has been charged and, having returned to Grand Cayman, is due in court tomorrow, Wednesday 8 March. Ebanks has been charged with theft, unlawful use of a vehicle, damage to property, escaping lawful custody, possession of ganja, driving without being qualified and driving without insurance.

The local man allegedly broke into a house and stole a car in Spot Bay and after his arrest for those crimes he was bailed. But on Sunday, he allegedly crashed a second car in an attempt to steal that one as well, in the area of the old airport on Cayman Brac.

Category: Courts, Crime