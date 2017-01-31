Local man charged with West Bay murder

(CNS): A 38-year-old man from West Bay has been charged with killing Mark Travis ‘Hubba’ Seymour on Saturday at Super C’s on Watercourse Road, the RCIPS has reported. William Ian Rivers was arrested on Saturday night after a three-hour stand-off with the police, in which he took cover in his family home across the street from the local bar. Rivers held his own family members hostage until he was talked down by a local officer from the RCIPS. He has now been charged with murder, possession and the unlawful shooting of a gun, after he shot at police as they attended to Seymour.

He is expected to appear in court Tuesday.

Police said earlier today that a Family Liaison Officer was working closely with the victim’s family during the investigation. Officers have also been working with members of River’s family, who have also been effected by this incident.

Rivers is alleged to have shot Seymour at around 3pm at the local West Bay bar and restaurant, which has been the site of several murders in recent years and gang-related shootings.

However, the police have stressed that this was not a gang-related killing but a dispute between the two men, which CNS understands was in relation to a woman known to both men, who were also very well known to each other.

Category: Crime, Police