Suspect arrested after killing and cop standoff

(CNS): A West Bay man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and a major investigation is now underway after a local man was shot dead at Super C’s restaurant at around 3:00 Saturday afternoon. Soon after allegedly gunning down the victim, the suspect gunman fled to a nearby relative’s house, where he barricaded himself in with two women and two children. He then fired on police when they arrived at the scene of the shooting as they tried to administer first aid to the dying man.

A stand-off then took place that lasted around three hours as the gunman held his own family members hostage in the house close to Super C’s, on Watercourse Road in the vicinity of Duxies Lane. Police made contact with him and he asked to speak with a local officer whom he knew. That officer was called in and he succeeded in talking him down before the situation escalated any further.

Meanwhile, although police have not yet confirmed the victim’s identity, unofficial sources have revealed that he is Mark ‘Hubba’ Seymour, also from West Bay. The 34-year-old was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the George Town hospital.

Speaking to the media on Saturday evening in the wake of what police had described as a very dangerous situation, Police Commissioner Derek Byrne said that although the investigation is in the very early stages, the killing was not gang-related. He said all indications were that this was a domestic dispute between the two men, who were well known to each other.

CoP Byrne said none of his officers were hurt when they were fired on and they did not return fire. Following the suspect’s arrest, the armed officers recovered a firearm from the house where the West Bay man had taken refuge.

Sources tell CNS that the dispute was over a woman known to both men. It is understood that the gunman’s elderly mother was one of the relatives in the house where he barricaded himself in. Since the suspect’s arrest, the family members have been placed under police protection and a liaison officer assigned to them as well as Seymour’s family members. Although the police did not confirm that this was the suspect shooter’s home, they were keen to stress that it was a house with which he had direct family connections and it was not a random property.

After his arrest, the 38-year-old suspect was taken into police custody and is being detained at the Fairbanks Detention Centre, where he is being questioned. The commissioner said that although this may be a domestic-related killing and not gang-related, because of possible tensions between the families and friends involved police patrols will be increased in the area.

As the gunman surrendered to police and emerged from the house, family and friends of the victim were at the scene and they angrily called for armed officers to shoot him as they claimed it would stop the tit-for-tat violence.

Speaking about the police operation, Byrne commended his officers, who he said were able to safely contain a situation that could have very easily escalated. He said the local officer who was able to bring the gunman out of the house unarmed was off duty at the time but he came to the scene, and with the help of the 911 Communications Centre, he was able to speak directly to the suspect.

Significant numbers of police were deployed in the early stages of the standoff, many of whom were off duty, as well as the helicopter, but gradually, as the situation was contained and the suspect arrested, the armed officers stood down.The police remained at the crime scene Saturday night as scenes-of-crime officers began work at Super C’s and the house.

Witnesses to the incident are asked to contact the police on 949-4222 or the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777. People can also call the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or visit the website here.

Category: Local News