CJ denies ICO access to Ritch report

(CNS): The chief justice has ruled that the premier does not have to show the controversial Ritch report on the immigration law to the information commissioner because of legal privilege. In a 44-page decision, the country’s top judge accepted the public interest in and the problems with immigration legislation but nevertheless found that the premier could withhold the report because he was legally entitled to declare the document exempt. But in the wake of the decision and the now stalled FOI appeal, government has said regulations to address the current problems will be released soon.

The ruling keeps the lid on the report made by local attorney David Ritch, which was commissioned by the premier following an earlier court ruling by the Chief Justice Anthony Smellie, which found that elements of the point system being used by the government to determine permanent residency applications was arbitrary and unfair.

In this latest ruling, the chief justice again raised concerns about immigration legislation. He described the delays, a lack of transparency and procedural irregularities surrounding immigration issues and pointed out that a resolution to the sensitive and difficult problems posed by the immigration system have proved elusive.

Ritch was asked to find a solution to what the premier has stated is a complex and challenging issue. But since its completion nothing has happened and well over 800 permanent residency applicants remaining in limbo. A freeze on decisions by the immigration boards on PR applications means that they have not heard any by all those who applied after government amended the law in October 2013 to make the PR process more difficult.

It appears that the public will not get to see the Ritch report but it is understood to contain politically sensitive issues regarding the immigration system, which has over the years been criticized by all sides as a failing policy.

Acting Information Commissioner Jan Liebaers had applied to the courts for an order to compel the premier’s office to release the document so he could complete an appeal in response to a denied FOI request for the report. However, the premier has fought hard to keep the document secret and has so far succeeded.

Following the release of the chief justice’s ruling, the premier’s office issued a statement saying that Cabinet would shortly consider amendments to the Immigration Regulations to allow the boards to process applications again.

“As I have said before, there is no easy fix for this. The root of the issue goes back to systems and processes that have been in place from the introduction of the points system in 2004,” said Premier Alden McLaughlin, who sat on the committee that helped shape the current immigration legislation, which introduced the rollover policy.

“This has been a vexing issue, not just for those impacted, but for me and the government,” he stated, adding that the CIG was committed to finding a solution that is fair to all and to get the process moving again.

He gave no details of what was going to change and when people could expect to see the new regulations but said that he would make a more detailed announcement “shortly regarding this change”.

The premier welcomed the CJ’s findings and said it had provided clarity over legal professional privilege as an absolute and fundamental right. He said it showed the important objective of the FOI law of ensuring public access to government information does not take precedence over preserving legal privilege, nor does the law vest the information commissioner with the power to infringe or abrogate it.

