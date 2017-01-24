Cops in Barret killing on desk duty

(CNS): The police officers who shot and killed a suspect in an early morning operation on 6 January have been given the option of taking personal leave or doing desk duties, RCIPS officials have said, as the investigation into the events surrounding the death of Norvell Barrett continues by independent officers from Bermuda. Barrett (34), who was a Jamaican national, was in Cayman illegally when police tracked him down to a house in Windsor Park, where he was shot and killed by armed officers.

Believed to be armed and dangerous, the man was shot when he reportedly came out of the house with a gun.

The Bermuda officers who are conducting an independent investigation into the killing have completed a preliminary report. They both returned to Bermuda last week but officials here said that they will be back in Cayman next month to conduct follow-up technical examinations once all the forensic evidence is processed. At the conclusion of their investigation, a file will be presented to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for review, the police said.

“Measures have also been taken to ensure the welfare of RCIPS officers directly involved in the incident, who may take personal leave or be assigned administrative duties until the inquiry into the circumstances of the incident is completed, as required by RCIPS policy and procedure,” the police said in a release. “The inquiry into the incident is being conducted in a thorough and independent manner, in line with accepted post-incident procedures and international best practice.”

Barrett had served time in Cayman after he was convicted of an armed robbery at a Shedden Road gas station in George Town in 2010. He was deported after serving only part of a nine-year sentence, which had been reduced from 12 years to nine years.

Barrett was believed to have returned to Cayman illegally last year. Police had released an alert looking for Barrett and describing him as potentially dangerous just two weeks before he was shot dead at the house in George Town.

