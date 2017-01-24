Driver suffers broken leg after car flips

(CNS): In yet another serious smash on Grand Cayman’s roads, a driver suffered a broken leg this weekend after the car he was driving flipped over at the Chrissie Tomlinson Roundabout on Shamrock Road around midnight on Saturday night. Police said that no other cars were involved in the crash involving a 2000 white Honda Civic. The incident is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Traffic Management Unit at 649-6254.

