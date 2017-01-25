Father and son remanded in gun case

(CNS): Following their arrest at the weekend over an illegal gun, George and Jordan Powell, a father and son from West Bay, were both charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm Tuesday and appeared in Summary Court. The men, aged 47 and 24, were arrested early Saturday morning after the truck they were in hit a light pole on the North Sound Road in George Town during a police chase, which took place after they had refused to stop for the officers. The gun recovered after the crash was a Taurus.45 semi-automatic weapon but there was no indication if the weapon was loaded or not.

The Powells were refused bail and were remanded into custody by the court until their next appearance on 1 February.

Category: Courts, Crime