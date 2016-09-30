Back doctor admits sex crimes on 10 women
(CNS): Jemal Khan, a local chiropractor, pleaded guilty Friday to 11 charges relating to indecent assaults on ten female patients at his practice in George Town. Khan was remanded in custody following the verdict after the judge denied a bail application to allow him time to sort his affairs and is due to be sentenced on 12 October. The 47-year-old man denied assaults on a further four women and the crown said that, in view of the guilty pleas in the other ten cases, it was not in the public interest to press ahead with a trial on the remaining six counts on the original indictment and that the victims had been informed.
Khan admitted indecently assaulting ten women and also taking pictures of two of them at his practice in Pasadora Place over an 18 month period before he was arrested earlier this year.
Although he was suspended from his core medical practice by the Council for Professions Allied with Medicine (CPAM) following the charges, Khan had created an alternative energy therapy service, not regulated by CPAM, where he had continued to treat some patients. However, as part of his bail condition all of the female clients had to sign a document stating they were aware of the charges.
Despite the efforts of his defence attorney to secure several more weeks of freedom for her client in order for him to “wind up his practice and set his affairs in order” before his inevitable incarceration, the crown objected to bail.
Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Patrick Moran said Khan had been convicted of serious and sustained sexual offending, which constituted a gross breach of trust, and now he had been convicted he should be remanded. The judge agreed and Khan was taken into custody until his sentencing hearing on 12 October.
He mixed business with pleasure. He exploited his patients. I was a patient. He was flirtatious, albeit professional my first session. My second session he kissed the back of my neck in his rooms. We dated briefly afterwards. He told me that women would flash him and wore no underwear when they visited him. The fact that women liked him went to his head and he became arrogant and crossed the professional line as a doctor with a perversion when treating females. It is wrong. My experience happened in 2007, so this has been going on much longer than 2013! I am not classed as a victim, but looking back I probably was. I probably have pictures in his rooms that I am unaware of too!
You dated the ” medical professional ” who kissed the back of your neck on your second medical visit? Sounds like you two were meant for each other. Disturbing behavior.
No we were already dating when he kissed my neck and it was in 2007. I no longer went as a patient because we were dating. He was a nice person and seemed like a regular guy with no fetishes. I don’t know what happened to him. Women through themselves at him too I think or he charmed them, either way he became arrogant and took advantage of the situation.
Mr Khan was a good chiropractor. I was a patient for a year and am shocked like many other previous clients by his actions. The field is a respectable one and has helped many people over the years, and should not be looked upon as quackery as you may find yourself considering chiropractic treatment at some point in your lives. The office that he practiced and previous partners should not be included in involvement as they were unaware. We are supposed to be a mature community here in the Cayman Islands. What he did was wrong, and the law caught up to him. Practitioners of the Chiropractic field are still available in Cayman and life goes on. We move forward and as usual there will be some regulations like 2 practitioners with patients at all time. One an observer one a treatment provider.
He treated me and I did think he was a little bit creepy. Something not quite right — but I would not go so far as to say a mental breakdown — he has what is called a fettish — no one here heard of these obsessions of a sexual nature?
There are feet fettish — toe fettish, etc., so why not a back fetish.
That is it in a nutshell — no mental breakdown.
He just thought he could get away with it, and violated the privacy of his patients and professional ethics that should never be breached.
I have no sympathy for him at all. Keep that in your bedroom — I am sure he could find someone.
Wrong, Wrong, Wrong. Unacceptable — and all this rubbish about what a great chiropractor he is and how much he has helped people. Don’t want to hear it — irrelevant — does not in any way excuse or mitigate his unprofessional and illegal behavior.
The Crown, as usual, does only a quarter of its job. Just because he pled guilty in the other ten cases does not give the Crown the right to deny the other 4 victims their due justice. If you were one of those 4 victims would you not want the Crown to give you your deserved justice? Or would you want the Crown to tell you, “Yea, he pled guilty in other cases, so we’ll forget about you”… There have been so many other cases in the past where it wasn’t in the public interest for the Crown to prosecute certain people, yet the Crown did exactly the opposite. In this case, where the Crown should continue to prosecute all charges against this man, the Crown decides to do NADA as usual.
The judge wouldn’t have allowed them to waste court time because in the end he won’t get any significant more time for those 4. Read what the judge told the DPP about stacking charges in a previous case. Same principle would apply here.
I have been a patient of Dr Khan for many years – he is the best chiropracter I have ever known. What he did was appalling, and truly sickening for the trusting women involved in it, but it seems so out of character that one can’t help thinking he must have had some sort of breakdown and needs help. One can only hope that the court will call for a psychiatric report before sentencing him. There are many far worse offences out there and sentencing this man to prison is not going to achieve anything other than mark society’ s rightful disgust at what he did. But if he has suffered some kind of mental breakdown which led to his bizarre and out of character behavior, there are many more humane ways of dealing with this than imprisoning him . I don’t expect these sentiments to find any favour , but years of dealing with criminal cases suggests to me at any rate that a psychiatric report is required , and that the maximum sentence should be a suspended sentence of imprisonment – probation with psychiatric treatment would be the most sensible and humane.
“Best chiropractor I have ever had.” Ha, you do realize that this is like saying someone is the best astrologer or psychic you have ever had. Back crackers are quacks. Do some research. I know what you are thinking: “It worked for me!” I’m sure it did, but the point is, voodoo, acupuncture, or reflexology would have “worked” to the same degree.
Hey, 03/10/2016 at 3:13 pm
You might try to convince us that the earth is flat. No point of arguing with your limited perspective.
Scumbag! Deport him after his sentence, Cayman have enough of their own to deal with.
I was one of his patients. He has been here for years. Always a friendly person. Help so many people with serious back conditions. What I can say about Khan, it is good that he has admitted his wrong in these cases. And Khan proves to us that he is a “human being” like the rest of us. We too can be led astray by lust and make foolish decisions. It has happened to many well renown men before. I saw Khan last week. He look stressed but kept himself socially open. I believe he has learn from this experience he caused on himself. Sometimes after sin has been exposed and they have to pay for it dearly, is when they begin soul-searching and draw closer to God.
🙂
Um… His ‘breakdown’ as you call it began in 2013. Who knows how long it went on before anyone noticed and reported it? That’s a long time and a very long list of patients that this happened to. You have no idea of the details which will be buried to protect Cayman. None of it will get out because he pled guilty. Which is why he pled guilty!!!
Get it now?
What he did is perverted. That makes him a pervert. He can still be a great Chiropractor but he is still perverted.
“The rest of us” do not violate women who trust us.
What exactly had he done? Is it just taking photos of women’s backs? Then I don’t get it.
There are plenty of naked backs (and other body parts) on SMB. I am sure many pictures are being taken regularly without anyone’s permissions.
Compare to acquitted child molesters of a little girl.
Allegedly he was taking videos of the women when they were undressing. There was a hidden camera in the airconditioner vent!
I am wondering what lawyer/defender would NOT advise against opening a secondary quasi related business during such a process. Pretty weak representation, IMO. Sometimes you have to tell clients how to act whether they like the answer or not. The appearance of remorse is critical in situations such as this. Here, the opportunity was lost.
How do you know the client wasn’t advised to not do so? At end of day many clients refuse to take all aspects of legal advice, even if to their detriment.
He’s had enough time to sort out his affairs since he was originally charged and arrested. Credit for immediately pleading guilty and saving the expense of a trial. But seriously what happened to this man?! I was either his 2nd or 3rd patient when he first arrived and I don’t think he was doing this then, but, who knows? Shame on him. Immediate deportation and revocation of his Caymanian status or PR upon completion of his sentence.
What possessed this great chiropractor to do such things? WHY? WHY? WHY? Having gone to see this man several times over the years and to make it known he was the only one to help sort out my back problem. Now I and many more persons will be left to find someone else that possess equal to his skills or in some cases lesser than. What a pity!!!!!! I am quite sure that they are a few females and admittedly probably males that would have consented to his ‘perversions’ consensually behind closed doors had he not been such a pompous, narcissistic and arrogant man. SHAME!!! SHAME!! SHAME!!!
“alternate energy therapy”. Ha, people will fall for anything.
People would fall for things that WORK, despite your opinion about it.
Well i’m surprised it took this long to catch up with him,,,
It sounds like you know more – please share with the rest of us!
This is what happens when you have a society that believes in supernatural nonsense. You will be taken in by shiesters like this Khan. With his pretty face he will tell you to believe his nonsense and make you fork over money for a solution he made up to bilk you out of your hard earned money. Is faith really a good thing?
And let’s not forget. To dupe unsuspecting women into sexual excitement for himself. What a scumbag…
The ” faith ” of some cultures is to love worship of flesh as gods.
Dr. Khan was my chiropractor for years. He got me from having to have treatment once every two weeks to once a year or more. Now my back needs his skills what am I supposed to do? I still haven’t seen anything explaining what these so called “serious” offenses were – did he rape them or take pictures? There is a big difference between those two things.
Dr. Khan was the best doctor I have ever had. He ended my 25 years of chronic pain and he was always professional. We have all sinned and fallen short of the glory of God. He is still loved.
11:51pm…you cannot be serious?!
Your comment can lead one to conclude you are just as sick as that slime!
SMH… unbelievable…wow.
Find someone else..
There are two different offences.
He has pled guilty for indecent assualt. This can mean maturation, taking pictures, touching persons.
Sexual assualt.
It’s a crime either way.
He’s. One sick f.. !
Personally reading your remarks you are missing his touch, I other words you are probably one a his many clients that allowed him to do this.
Maybe you can visit him in prison.
Yes he’s a creep and should be locked up but he never touched anyone just watched. Let’s talk about our justice system and their inability to convict uncle child molester. A national crisis that no one seems to want to address.
Oh and what “kind” do you think the uncle and cousin child molesters were! That’s right – Caymankind! Stop it with your racism and wake up to the epidemic of child abuse on the island among our own.
Please send him home yesterday.
This man was my doctor for years. I would like to know what kind of sex he had? I ask because what is rumored on the street is that he took pictures of womens’ backs. One person who I talked to, said their panties were on. They claimed the assault was “Ethics” . He didn’t ask permission to take pictures. Is this true?
I’m not sure but why did all those women have to wait so long before coming forward? I’ve been going to him for years and he has kept me walking. Sad
1stly his not a doctor!
Secondly it’s not sexual assualt it’s indecent. Look up the difference.
This is not true. He was charged with two types of crimes. One is Indecent Behaviour and the other is Indecent Assault. Taking an unauthorised photo of a woman not fully clothed falls under Indecent behaviour. Indecent Assault is a physical act. As this case is now never going to trial it might be unlikely that the details of these assaults will be made public. But really, why does it matter what the specific details are? Regardless of how good a doctor he may have been at one point the fact that he has pleaded guilty to assaulting so many women means that he needs to be behind bars. The fact that he could commit such crimes and maintain the appearance of a trustworthy person makes him even more dangerous.
Yes please deport him after his sentence.
And when will he face justice for making money off chiropractic treatments and the other nonsense procedures his clinic offered? Oh, I forgot, it’s legal to profit from medical quackery in Cayman.
He fixed my back, did the ‘quack’.
Fred West probably built good walls and extensions too, don’t judge their handiwork based on their crimes.
Can live any where else in GCM, but not SOUTH SOUND eh. Very selfish individual. b…n N**e. The wine taste bad now.
I think we should deport him to Canada, numb nuts!
He sounds more like a west bayer. Fits the typical mold.
nice try…. this is so dumb it won’t even get people upset… go to the beach or something..get a life and stop trying to be a troll
What is your damn problem with west Bayers? If you don’t like us or our district STAY The Hell Away from us!
He wanted bail so he could disappear. This entire fiasco is so weired. He must have taken leave of his senses.
Lock him up then deport him please. I don’t want this creep living in South Sound anymore.
Dr. Khan you have been the best doctor I have had. You saved me from so much pain. Many of us still love you.
Sorry not a doctor!!!!
Unfortunately we can’t deport as he was given status in 2004.. he could make good bait though..
Wrong. He has been convicted of an offense that was made possible or facilitated by the grant. It can be revoked. Of course, that assumes that the grant was lawful in the first place. Why did he receive one?
Wrong, grants given by exco can’t be revoked unfortunately.
You.must be new to Cayman!!
Of course it’s legal…
Laws can always be changed.
