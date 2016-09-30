Back doctor admits sex crimes on 10 women

(CNS): Jemal Khan, a local chiropractor, pleaded guilty Friday to 11 charges relating to indecent assaults on ten female patients at his practice in George Town. Khan was remanded in custody following the verdict after the judge denied a bail application to allow him time to sort his affairs and is due to be sentenced on 12 October. The 47-year-old man denied assaults on a further four women and the crown said that, in view of the guilty pleas in the other ten cases, it was not in the public interest to press ahead with a trial on the remaining six counts on the original indictment and that the victims had been informed.

Khan admitted indecently assaulting ten women and also taking pictures of two of them at his practice in Pasadora Place over an 18 month period before he was arrested earlier this year.

Although he was suspended from his core medical practice by the Council for Professions Allied with Medicine (CPAM) following the charges, Khan had created an alternative energy therapy service, not regulated by CPAM, where he had continued to treat some patients. However, as part of his bail condition all of the female clients had to sign a document stating they were aware of the charges.

Despite the efforts of his defence attorney to secure several more weeks of freedom for her client in order for him to “wind up his practice and set his affairs in order” before his inevitable incarceration, the crown objected to bail.

Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Patrick Moran said Khan had been convicted of serious and sustained sexual offending, which constituted a gross breach of trust, and now he had been convicted he should be remanded. The judge agreed and Khan was taken into custody until his sentencing hearing on 12 October.

Category: Courts, Crime