Cyclist robbed while riding along harbourfront

(CNS): A woman riding a bicycle along South Church Street near Harbour View on Saturday night was forced off the road by a vehicle and then robbed by the driver, who was armed with a knife. Police officers attended the scene at about 9:15pm, and the Emergency Medical Service (EMS) were called to assess the victim, who appeared to have suffered minor injuries when she fell off her bike during the incident.

The police were told that after forcing the cyclist off the road, the driver got out of the vehicle and, brandishing a knife, stole her bag containing an undisclosed quantity of cash and other personal items. He then got back in the vehicle and made off towards South Sound. On Sunday morning, police arrested a suspect for this and other crimes and is currently in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Caymancrimestoppers.com.