CS ‘union’ looking for new leaders to fight for fairness

Government Administration Building GAB

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Civil Service Association (CICSA), the nearest thing the country has to a workers union, is asking interested members to put themselves forward for several leadership vacancies ahead of its rescheduled Annual General Meeting next month. The association is looking to elect a new

vice president, treasurer and director. CICSA President Clara Smith urged members to come out and have their say on the agenda for the year ahead, including pay and benefits, health and safety, and workplace conditions.

CICSA provides representation in human resource matters to some 1,600 present and past employees of the core civil service, statutory authorities and government companies.

“The last few years have been extremely challenging for the public service in the Cayman Islands,” Smith said in a release about the meeting and the need for new leaders to help fight fairness across the public sector.

“While we have been able to make some strides in that time, we are strongest when we are united in pursuit of our common objective of ensuring fair treatment of public sector workers. As such, we encourage members to come to the AGM to provide us with feedback on the current state of affairs and on our direction for 2024,” she added.